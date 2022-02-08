Times are different now. They just are. Whether it's the family dynamic or the exponential explosion of technology due to the pandemic, life is not what it was 50 years ago, and the schools are not immune to this change. Therefore, they must take what they know, learn new techniques, and lead the charge into what is widely considered a new chapter in education.
Not only is the MHA Foundation's mission to enhance education in the community, but it also exists to promote health and wellness, too. With one of its latest funded projects, there is a significant correlation between these objectives. Physical movement helps students have better physical health and also resets their brains to be able to focus better. An increased number of students are more distracted than ever and have difficulty concentrating at the appropriate threshold necessary. Payson Unified School District is answering these challenges with its latest solutions to best empower youth to succeed at the highest level.
"Meeting our student's needs to help them focus longer," Lori Standifird, who is the intervention specialist at Julia Randall Elementary, declares that the root of the sensory hallway was with this mission in mind. Since it was a new development in education, she decided to reach out to a principal in Connecticut that already had one in play. The principal responded that they were already building two or three more. This fueled the idea, which was already strengthened through the diligent research by Standifird and the school. They concluded this was something that Julia Randall Elementary needed and would be a tool that could benefit all of their student body.
Strategically situated near the intervention specialist classes and special education rooms, JRE's sensory hallway is nearly 85 feet long. The activities are intended for students to go to the end and back through various choices. It is designed around the third-grade science standard of ecosystems – in particular, the ecosystem of the local Rim Country. Each action is based on a question that reinforces these academic standards. Beyond the fun and engaging track of local wildlife, these movements are arranged in a particular order that falls into the three categories of tactile, proprioceptive, and vestibular. This specific combination of movements has been proven to "reset the brain" to focus better.
It works and is working for us locally right now. In the words of a Payson student that frequently uses the sensory hallway, "It helps me get rid of energy whenever I'm unfocused. It takes my mind off the world, and when I get back, it's easier." This is a testament that the district’s commitment to student success is at the center of what the local schools are set out to accomplish, even if it requires unorthodox innovation.
"It's absolutely heartwarming!" Jennifer Smith, Executive Board Member of the MHA Foundation, exclaims when talking about the passion of the countless people she has worked with within the Payson school district. She continues to explain that, "from leadership, to faculty, to support staff, and everywhere in between, Payson Unified School District has fantastic people determined every day to support our youth's education."
Whether the method is an old standby or a groundbreaking tool, Julia Randall's principal Kim Yates establishes, "Students are most successful when you have perfect tension between the school, the family, and the community." This is no different now than 50 years ago. She continues by saying, "MHA Foundation is so vital in this process… their commitment as community members to the success of our students is huge… we can't say enough about what they've done."
