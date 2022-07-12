"Teachers bring programming opportunities to us because they care." Jennifer Smith, Executive Board Member and Program Development Chair of MHA Foundation, beams about the local educators. Time and time again, she explains that there is great unity in the care that our local teachers have for their students.
This care starts the first time they step on campus as a Lil' Longhorn when our student's whole child is being monitored and developed. "Technology has so many benefits for education, but it also brings a host of deficits into the classroom that we have not seen much of before."
Kirstin McKee, a Payson Elementary Kindergarten Teacher, explains, "Kids are being given screens at such a young age that brings instant gratification that they don't know how to interact with each other. A large part of their first school experience is teaching them how to be a part of the classroom and find success in their education."
For many students in Payson, kindergarten is the first time they have ever been in school; therefore, teaching them to get along with each other is a new experience while developing fine motor skills essential to simply hold a pencil correctly. Screens do not have the same effect as many traditional games and crafts children use to pass the time. Not only is the development of many muscle groups affected due to the exponential increase in the use of screens, but the student's social skills and emotional health are, too.
McKee continues, "Truly, this grade level is about creating a love of learning. If students can start their academic careers finding success and confidence, we are doing our job right."
A significant social and emotional activity in our kindergarten classrooms is a self-portrait done multiple times throughout the year. It is an activity that works on fine motor skills with drawing shapes to represent a whole, promotes self-awareness, and celebrates diversity. The final product from every student is traditionally taken at the end of the year and placed on a t-shirt with the rest of their peer's portraits. It is a very unifying experience that each student has ownership of, a parting gift that celebrates the conclusion of their first year of school and the beginning of their love of learning. These shirts are seen peppered throughout the school and town every year. Students have something to remember and talk about what is likely to be the first organized "team" they've been a part of, and it is an essential piece to creating pride that will help carry them through their academic careers.
Teachers brought the funding opportunity for this program to MHA Foundation, who gratefully accepted the costs to continue the tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!