This month, Rim Country Middle School students and staff nominated eighth-grade student Brooklyn Klein for the Payson Elks Club November Student of the Month scholarship.
“Brooklyn ... was nominated by RCMS for being an empathetic hard worker, goal-oriented, and all-around amazing person,” said Gayla Robles, scholarship chair.
The student of the month scholarship recipient receives a $25 gift certificate and recognition certificate.
“The children can use the card for whatever they want and need,” said Robles.
Elks Club members found Brooklyn’s compassionate entrepreneurism impressive.
“Brooklyn donated time and money to teachers and people in need in the community through her ‘Peaches for Teachers’ program in the past,” said Robles.
Brooklyn now has her own screen-printing business (making T-shirts) called Gas Money Apparel.
“She donates half her profit to schools and people in need,” said Robles.
Each month, staff and students from each school site nominate a student from their campus for the Elks’ student of the month scholarship.
Each school may select both a boy and girl to receive the award.
For more information, please contact Robles at gjrobles52@gmail.com, or call the Elks Lodge at 928-474-2572.
