Many people who take emergency medical technician (EMT) courses are pursuing a career in the medical field, but the knowledge gained in EMT103 is beneficial to everyone.
You may be a hunter, hiker, or caregiver – or you may be interested in a career as a paramedic, EMT or nurse. Whichever journey you choose, this class will teach you invaluable basic life support skills.
Instructor Mark Hansen is a paramedic who completed his EMT training through Gila Community College in 2001. He has 14 years experience as a medic and firefighter and has a passion for teaching.
Hansen’s commitment to his students is to teach them to be ready, willing, and able to “save a life” if the moment comes.
The class, EMT 103 – Section 4036, is a 16-week course beginning Aug. 25. Class is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. Tuesdays and from 8 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Saturdays.
Successful completion of the course qualifies students to take the state and national test to become a Certified Emergency Medical Technician.
For enrollment questions, please stop by the Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus Administration Office or call 928-468-8039.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!