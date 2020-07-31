EAC-Payson is spotlighting cosmetology associate professor Cheryl Ritch.
Cosmetology has been a huge part of Ritch’s life. She has been a hairstylist for 39 years and an instructor since 2013.
She loves instructing at EAC’s Rim Country Cosmetology Academy. She takes pride in teaching her students the art of hairstyling, coloring, manicures, pedicures and facials. However, she also enjoys teaching customer service, client consultations, and communication skills, not to mention the business side of owning a salon.
Ritch was asked what she likes best about teaching at EAC’s Rim Country Cosmetology Academy.
“The hometown atmosphere, with only 18 students per semester we become like a family. We encourage each other to be the best we can be and always offer a helping hand when needed,” she said.
EAC’s Rim Country Cosmetology Academy has openings for full- and part-time students beginning this fall semester. Financial aid is available to qualified students. Pick up an application at 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Class begins Aug. 11.
For more information, please call 928-468-8039.
