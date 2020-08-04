Jennifer Murphy is the new principal for Rim Country Middle School. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University where she also completed a dual major in special education and elementary education.
She has worked in the education field for 20 years and is an Arizona native.
Murphy has taught special education for grades nine through 12 and most recently served as a student services coordinator in the Tempe Union High School District.
“It is an honor to have been selected to lead RCMS,” she said and added she comes from a family of educators.
“While my parents are now enjoying retirement, my mother was a special education teacher and my father was a social studies teacher and administrator. I grew up just down the road in Mesa and attended Mesa Public Schools.”
Shortly after starting her teaching career, she completed a master’s degree in school administration from the University of Phoenix.
She said she is excited to be a part of the Longhorn family and working with students, teachers, and parents.
“When I am not at school, I enjoy a myriad of activities such as exercising, reading, spending time with my family and friends, and stand-up paddleboarding. Paddleboarding is probably my most favorite thing to do these days. If you can’t find me on the weekends with friends and family I am most likely on the water at a nearby lake or river.”
