The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension invites residents to sign up and assist with its mentorship programs in Payson.
Volunteer mentors ready to share their time and skills are trained by local staff of Gila County Cooperative Extension to work with groups of youth ages 10 to 14. The work includes leading hands-on learning activities in STEM programs such as Lego robotics, arts and crafts, healthy living, and offering academic assistance.
To learn more about the time commitment or interested in applying, call program coordinator Jon Hatch at 928-474-4160 or email jhatch1@email.arizona.edu.
