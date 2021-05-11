A coach's wife has to wear many hats, especially in a small town like Payson. Team chef, on-call taxi, therapist, hostess, handy-woman, and pinch-hit Jill-of-all trades are just a few of the monikers she has had to assume. That has become par for the course for Christina Burke as wife to Payson football and wrestling coach Bryan Burke, both of whom are Payson natives and PHS graduates themselves. Now married and raising their own family here in their hometown, Bryan and Christina have doubled down on their deep roots to make existing programs better, not only for their children, but also for the town's benefit.
Coaching in a small town comes with countless rewards and opportunities to strengthen essential characteristics in our students. Alongside these rewards come the obstacles of funding updated equipment. The needs are never-ending across the board of each program, but some come with a huge price tag that is difficult for the schools to get into the budget quickly. The wrestling program has a long tradition at PHS of past State Champions and team Championships –and those mats that were used during the glory days of the 90's are still the ones being used for today's wrestling program.
Coming in and out of the wrestling room in the summer of 2020, between picking up and dropping off her sons to wrestling practices, Christina became well aware of the extensive wearing on the floor mats being used by the wrestlers. They had already been reconditioned twice in the past, which is the maximum allowable number of times reconditioning may be done before mats must be permanently retired. At 28 years old, they were showing their age badly. Significant gaps were visible, being patched by mat tape, and Bryan Burke had mentioned to his wife that some of the boys were getting injured because of the mats' poor condition. The rips had become a tripping hazard to anyone walking on them.
"The injuries weren't huge, but they were unnecessary," explains Burke. The program was desperately in need of replacements. Representing parents, the coaching staff, and having ties to non-profit organization RVN3 Foundation and the wrestling boosters, Christina Burke had a lot of skin in the game to begin the process. The need was identified right away, and the desire and drive to work hard to meet the demand was there; the only thing lacking was the funding to put everything into motion. Though a sport full of passion, wrestling is traditionally a program low on funding, despite dedicated parent and coach-led booster fundraising efforts.
The program began the process by raising $8,000 on their own, but they realized that would only get them part of the way to the end goal.
Burke approached Jennifer Smith of the MHA Foundation to ask for guidance on how to go about obtaining funding.
"Which she very graciously gave me. She gave me a game plan, and we went with it," said Burke. She advised Burke to begin with research into pricing and how to obtain a quote with which to draft a formal proposal with the request for financial assistance to take to the boards of organizations. She approached PHS athletic director Rich Ormond to connect with the school vendor for athletic equipment to obtain quotes. The quote process was a lengthy one, but armed with that information, and with the benefit of a close knit community network of connections, Burke reached out to the individuals at local non-profits including the RVN3 Foundation, the Mogollon Sporting Association, and the MHA Foundation to help bridge the gap and secure the new mats for the school. The three organizations came together in concert and added to the funds raised by the program and boosters to meet the total need and make the mats a reality for the Payson Wrestling Program.
"It's been a rough year with COVID and everything, so I'm super excited to see how this a effects the program. I think this will get a lot more of the little kids into the program too." Burke explains that Little Longhorns Wrestling Camp for students ages K-5 is just beginning, which has been a pet project of her husband, who has been happy to have started up again after years of the school not being able to offer it. "It is fun because Travis Christiansen, the state champion this year, comes in and helps with the kids, which they love, so it's just a good culture and something I was pleased to be a part of."
Christina gives MHA Foundation a large amount of the credit for this all coming together with the other organizations. "I appreciate the kudos, but this was the MHA board. This is Payson. This is the way that we work. This is why we're here. This is what we fought for." Adds Jennifer Smith, "We were all of one heart in this. It helps to relieve some of the recent stress that everyone has felt of the last two years to be able to do things like this for our students and coaches. It gets me in the feels, this whole thing." Her voice breaks.
"It's the beginning of many collaborations between many people who have differ- ent missions, but all have the same mission that we want to make our community a better place and give back. That's kind of hard to beat, and I don't think it's common in a lot of places," says Craig Swartwood of the Mogollon Sporting Association.
An exciting trend of local non-profit organizations collaborating for our kids is gaining a lot of momentum in our small town right now. The wrestling mat initiative is not the only large-scale project that is being worked on between these organizations and PUSD, at this time. "There are so many generous people in this community that faithfully donate to ours and others' non-profits and love seeing these types of projects happening for the kids," states Swartwood of Mogollon Sporting Association. Much more can be accomplished when everyone collaborates to bring their piece to the overall puzzle. We are witnessing something inspiring for our community to be involved in, and that is an exciting place to be. Alongside MHA Foundation and MSA, the crew at RVN3 Foundation has started to become a significant player in our local schools. Stay tuned to next month's article to learn more about who they are and the project that they just collaborated on to bring another large win to our PUSD kids — a heartwarming story, for sure.
