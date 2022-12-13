How did $7.1 million from the MHA Foundation positively impact our community in 2022?
The MHA Foundation passionately supports the community, schools, health and public safety agencies, and nonprofits year after year. Below is a list of the projects and initiatives that it had the privilege to partner with in 2022:
COMMUNITY HEALTH & WELLNESS PROJECTS
• AED PURCHASING – Payson PD, Tonto Rim Search & Rescue, Community Garden, and Payson High School
• FRIENDS OF TONTO NATURAL BRIDGE – Taste at the Bridge Sponsorship
• COMMUNITY CPR CLASSES – Fees Paid for Free Public Classes
• EAC NURSING PROGRAM – Program Funding
• GRANITE DELLS PARK COMPLEX
• COMMUNITY SWIM PROGRAM – Program Contribution
• NEW BEGINNINGS – Program Contribution
• PAYSON BOOK FESTIVAL – Program Contribution
• PAYSON COMMUNITY KIDS – Program Contribution
• PAYSON COMMUNITY GARDEN – Program Contribution
• HEALTH SCHOLARSHIPS – $20,000 yearly for students pursuing health-related careers in Rim Country
• NORTHERN GILA COUNTY FAIR – Youth Buckle Sponsor
• ASPIRE FOUNDATION – Aspire Scholars Breakfast and Program Contribution
• UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE – Scholarships and Program Contribution
• MEDICAL STUDENT HOUSING
• TONTO RIM SEARCH & RESCUE – Program Contribution
• NAMI – Program and Facility Contribution
• HOME RUNS FOR VETS SOFTBALL LEAGUE – Program Contribution
• YOUTH CLUB SOCCER – Program Contribution
• PAYSON AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – Hammer & Heels Event Sponsorship
• BANNER HEALTH FOUNDATION – 3D Mammogram Machine Contribution
• PAYSON ROTARY CLUB FOUNDATION – Scholarship Contribution
• CLUB PAYSON VOLLEYBALL – Program Contribution
• HIGHLINE TRAIL PROJECT – Program Contribution
• RVN3 FOUNDATION – Program Contribution
• TIME OUT SHELTER – Program Contribution
• PAYSON LIONS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION – Program Contribution
• TOWN OF PAYSON SOCCER TOURNAMENT – Program Contribution
• ZANE GREY COUNTRY KIWANIS – The Wall That Heals Contribution
• PAYSON AREA YOUNG LIFE – Diamond Sponsorship
• ARIZONA TOWN HALL – Event Sponsorship
• GILA COUNTY ADULT EDUCATION – Program Contribution
• BROWNSVILLE WESTERN HERITAGE – Buckle Sponsorship
• WOMEN’S WELLNESS FORUM – Event Host
• COMMUNITY HEALTH AND CARE FAIR – Event Host
PAYSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PROJECTS
• AVID – Full Program and Training Sponsorship with 2022 District-Wide Expansion
• PHS ATHLETICS – Culture Development Partnership with MSA Foundation and RVN3 Foundation
• RCMS FITNESS CENTER – Equipment Contribution
• RCMS – Classroom Supplies and Furnishings
• PHS BOYS’ SOCCER – Program, Equipment, Preseason Training Contributions and Facilities
• PUSD – Athletic Trainer Program Contribution
• PHS LONGHORN FOOTBALL – Platinum Sponsorship, Equipment and Facilities
• RCMS – Outstanding Student Banquet Sponsor
• RCMS OUTDOOR ADVENTURE CLUB – Program Contribution
• PES FALL FESTIVAL – Program Contribution
• PHS CHEER – Program Contribution
• PHS ATHLETICS E-SPORTS – Program Contribution
• PHS WRESTLINGS TEAM – Score Clock and Uniform Donation
• PES KINDERGARTEN – T-Shirt Sponsor
• PHS GIRLS’ SOCCER – Program Contribution
• PHS DECA – Student Travel Sponsorship
• PHS CULTURE DEVELOPMENT – Shirt Sponsorship and Program Development Contribution
• RCMS FACULTY CULTURE DEVELOPMENT – Program Contribution
• PAYSON FFA NATIONAL CONVENTION – Program Contribution
• PHS AGRICULTURE SCIENCE PROGRAM – Plasma Cutter Equipment Contribution
• PHS FRESHMAN ACADEMY – Program Contribution
• PUSD AFTER SCHOOL and SUMMER SCHOOL TUTORING – Program Contribution
