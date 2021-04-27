A business management course will be added to next year’s Payson High School catalog. This is the top requested course when students were surveyed this past year.
This class is for students interested in business and who have a desire to understand how business works in today’s global economy.
Career development, including critical workplace skills, and life beyond graduation are emphasized. This course will provide students with practical business applications by using hands-on projects that will give students the opportunity to acquire basic skills of financial know-how and collaborative team training.
Students will also learn Microsoft Office, including Word documents, Excel and PowerPoint presentations. In this course students will spend more than 51% of the time working in a business lab environment. This course is the first course in a two-year sequence for business courses: Business Management I and Business Management II. It will also offer dual credit through GCC/EAC.
Students will be members of Future Business Leaders of America, the largest and oldest business student organization in the world. Over a quarter of a million high school and middle school students, college and university students, faculty, educators, administrators, and business professionals have been members of this business education association preparing students for careers in business. The PHS FBLA local chapter has had national winners thanks to the adviser, Bud Evans, and extra coaching from Scott Moody, owner of SmartSystems, Inc.
Evans will be the teacher, mentor, and adviser for business management. He has taught information technology at Payson High School for the past 14 years. He started his entrepreneurship training at an early age. At 14 he owned his own candy bar machine, which kept his car gassed and money for dates. After high school Evans managed one of the family businesses and he brought the inventory into the computer age and made a profit the first year ever. For 20 years he learned and practiced leadership skills while enlisted in the United States Air Force, which is essential to the business management of today. Education has been Evans’ priority — earning a master’s in business administration before leaving the Air Force. In 2015 he earned a master’s of education in career and technical education to add to his resumé. Evans is highly qualified and anticipating a great year with students in the PHS Business Management course.
