There is a new communication instructor at Eastern Arizona College’s Payson Campus. Helen Chlupsa brings 30 years of experience to Rim Country.
“I am excited to contribute to the adult learning initiative here in Payson,” said Chlupsa, who will teach two evening courses – Introduction to Interpersonal Communication (COM 115) and Public Speaking (COM 201).
Chlupsa has three decades of experience in radio, TV and film production, marketing and communication. She has produced or hosted radio and TV programs across Arizona, including such shows as The Chat Room and Arizona Business Spotlight. Chlupsa also worked for seven years with Pat McMahon at KAZT or AZ-TV 7.
Her education includes a BA in media and mass communication from Arizona State University, with the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism; a master’s degree in communication, with an emphasis in education; and a M.Ed. in elementary cducation. She is currently completing a dissertation with Ed.D. in teaching and learning, with an emphasis in adult education.
Chlupsa said the two courses will benefit anyone who desires to extend their personal or business brand into the global marketplace; adults furthering their higher education or business owners out to strengthen interpersonal relationships between employees, clients and consumers. “You can reach the world you live in through proper messaging. Effective communication skills and speaking strategies can help.” Both classes, she said, contribute to ongoing education and professional growth.
“I am passionate about helping local businesses grow through professional development with communication skills, and I enjoy providing educational opportunities for personal growth through higher education,” she added.
Enroll Today in EAC Payson campus spring 2023 classes: Spring semester begins January 17, 2023. Financial Aid is available for students who qualify. EAC offers a tuition waiver for 55+ students who have lived in Arizona for over a year. For more information on how to register, call the EAC Payson Campus Administration Office at (928) 468-8039.
(0) comments
