Interested in learning more about gems? The Payson campus of Eastern Arizona College is starting a new course, and welcoming a new instructor, this spring semester.
Bonnie Wolff, a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America in California, will teach Introduction to Gemology at the Payson campus starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Wolff has 26 years of experience in the jewelry field and has operated her own appraisal business for the last 11 years.
“When I first started in jewelry and was first starting my gemologist degree, I thought I wanted to own a store,” she said. “Then I managed one for a couple of years and decided that wasn’t the path I wanted to take.”
While finishing her studies, Wolff found a job teaching lab classes in gem identification, diamond grading and colored stone grading.
After she and her husband moved to Payson from the Valley, Wolff saw that the campus had lapidary and jewelry making classes.
“It’s a year of reinvention, so I called up the campus and thought I’d propose a gemology class for them,” she said. After about five months, her proposal earned the college’s approval.
I’ve gotten a lot of gemstone donations for the class from different areas of the country, and I’m going through those,” she said.
Introduction to Gemology will cover diamond grading, gem identification, colored stone grading, pearls and “a little bit” of jewelry making. Wolff said it will also benefit students taking the lapidary and jewelry making classes. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Jan. 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Room 203 of the Payson campus. Classes will be conducted in person so that students can work with gemstones hands-on.
“I’m looking forward to January very much,” said Wolff. “It’s been a very long spring; I haven’t done any appraisals or anything since I’ve moved up here. I’ve been waiting for something to happen and finally this has.”
Classes will have social distancing in place.
Financial aid is available for students who qualify. Register by calling the EAC Payson Campus Administration Office at 928-468-8039, or online at www.eac.edu.
