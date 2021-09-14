A trio of local nonprofit organizations have been working together to put the "fun" into fundraising. Over the past year, MHA Foundation, RVN3 Foundation, and Mogollon Sporting Association have teamed up to help accomplish some very impactful projects for our local schools. Each is known for their uniquely effective individual efforts within our community, they have found that they each have one goal in common; helping our students succeed. Their mission statements are as follows:
MHA Foundation:
A nonprofit community leader with a mission to enhance local Health and Education.
RVN3 Foundation:
We are using sports to promote education and support youth in their academic and athletic endeavors alike.
Mogollon Sporting Association:
To enhance wildlife, environment, education, and our economy in the Mogollon Rim Country by supporting local quality game management, youth, and local businesses.
While each organization has been working very hard, for different amounts of time with varying amounts of contributions, they have found a stride together that could dramatically enhance the local student experience for many years to come. In the past 12 months, they have teamed up to contribute significant funding for school projects such as the new PHS "old gym" floor, complete replacement of mats for the wrestling programs, band uniform replacement, RCMS baseball equipment, and more projects are in the works. These projects have helped improve our students' ability to succeed and feel cared for, alongside the unending efforts of our local schools.
Living in a rural community has its sacrifices, and many times we find our school's budget to be limited based on the wishlists of its programs. Fortunately, the partnership of PUSD and our local nonprofits allows for our teachers and coaches to have resources that would otherwise take never-ending fundraising efforts for them to accomplish.
Not only is the money coming in from our generous community, but they are also making the process very entertaining. Notably, in April of this year, all the organizations brought extensive contribution checks to the table at Backwoods Bar & Grill's "Longhorn Legends Night" to complete the $20,000 gym floor project fundraiser in less than three weeks. A cause spearheaded by local business, Keith Family Flooring. Complete with loud music, stories of Longhorn heroes, standing on tables to action various items, and an overall great time as a community.
Mogollon Sporting Association continues to hold its long-standing annual banquet that is as fun as it is effective. This year they wrapped up the effort with a record-breaking amount of funds raised for local youth and wildlife conservation. RVN3 Foundation has busted onto the scene over the past few years with its party-style mentality to get things done for our youth. Their annual charitable golf tournament packs out the Payson Golf Club and can be heard throughout the entire neighborhood. They also sell styled RVN3 apparel that has become a staple within the community.
MHA Foundation looks to continue to pour into our local schools through college and career readiness curriculum resources such as AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and our local ASPIRE Foundation while also helping to promote the success of athletics and other extracurricular programs. Their school partnership campaign in 2020, appropriately named "Back Together," provided a large number of resources for school sanitization and safety while proving a unifying message that students and faculty could embrace as they returned in person.
The teamwork of these three dedicated nonprofits is a truly unique opportunity for our local schools and community. Each organization complements the other and the hard work of our local schools to continue to build opportunities for our students' success.
