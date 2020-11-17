October proved an expensive month for the Payson Unified School District when two district vehicles sustained irreparable damage from accidents.
During the Nov. 9 meeting, the PUSD board replaced those vehicles, a 1996 passenger van and an older work truck, using around $75,000 from contingency funds to cover the expense.
Transportation Supervisor Mark Henning explained the van accident occurred when a PUSD employee “made a left-hand turn.” The employee received a ticket, and the van got towed away.
The second accident not only rolled the work truck, it sent one employee to the Valley in a helicopter for hand surgery and the other is still at home recuperating.
“Needless to say, we have had two vehicles totaled,” said Henning.
The district will replace the 10-passenger van with a new one from Sanderson Ford for an estimated $34,732. The district will adjust that price if it receives anything from insurance, but with the age of the van, Henning doesn’t expect much.
“If we get $1,000 for it, I would be shocked,” he said.
The district will replace the other vehicle with a Chevy truck for $46,852 through “a state contract that has already been board approved.”
Kathie Manning, PUSD business manager, said the district expects a larger insurance payment for the work truck. The district will apply any insurance payment against the purchase price.
The work truck will now have more capacity to carry equipment and brush.
Through a last-minute board request, Henning will research whether the new truck can serve as a backup snowplow by adding the fixtures needed to put a blade on the front bumper.
