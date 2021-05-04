The Longhorn Theatre Company will present their senior capstone projects this week.
The annual senior-directed one-act plays will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 and Saturday, May 8 and at 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 7 in the high school studio theatre, also known as the Black Box Theatre. This is the pale pea-green metal building directly behind the auditorium. The audience door is on the northeast corner. Rope lights and decorations will be set out to guide the way.
PHS senior Cameron Middaugh is directing “Midnight at World’s End Cafe,” by Gabriella Miyares. It is about a diner in limbo-land where special agents help normal folks decide their fate.
Senior Miss Arianne Baer is directing a comedy called “The Fourth Wall,” by Rebekah M. Ball. This one is a murder mystery play gone wrong. The actors stop the show and discuss what they should do next.
Tickets are available at the door for $5.
“Thank you for supporting theatre in our schools. Theatre education teaches life skills that last forever,” Kathy Siler, theatre teacher.
