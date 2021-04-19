Eastern Arizona College recently awarded 58 students with academic and skills awards for the 2020-2021 academic year. Because of COVID-19, the annual, in-person ceremony was painstakingly conducted via Zoom and an edited, video presentation of the event will be aired on EAC’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 21, at 7 p.m.
“The Student Awards Ceremony is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Gina Roebuck, EAC’s coordinator of counseling services and host of this event. “I love it because many of the awards are chosen by the students and faculty that work with the recipient every day, and I think that makes these awards priceless.”
Local students who will be honored in the ceremony include:
Outstanding Nursing Students:
Alayna Barr
Ty Jones
Sherri Middaugh
Breanna Flemming
Connor Uhl
Jennifer Blanchard
Abigail Hazelo
Outstanding Allied Health Student
Heather Perry
Edward Padilla
Outstanding HS Allied Health Student
Outstanding Art Student
Massoud Yasami
Jean Cooper
Outstanding Biology Student
Cameron Mower
Whitney Jones
Outstanding Cosmetology Student
Cheryl Ritch
Abigail Clark
Outstanding HS Cosmetology Student
Outstanding English Student
Jim Quinlan
Joshua Utterback
Outstanding Math Student
Alison Nordquist
Join in the celebration and honor these students by tuning in to the EAC YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3dffCwx on Wednesday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Registration for summer and fall classes is going on with the first summer classes scheduled to begin on June 1. Visit eac.edu to view the class listings or contact us for registration info at (928) 428-8270.
