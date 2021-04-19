Eastern Arizona College recently awarded 58 students with academic and skills awards for the 2020-2021 academic year. Because of COVID-19, the annual, in-person ceremony was painstakingly conducted via Zoom and an edited, video presentation of the event will be aired on EAC’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 21, at 7 p.m.

“The Student Awards Ceremony is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Gina Roebuck, EAC’s coordinator of counseling services and host of this event. “I love it because many of the awards are chosen by the students and faculty that work with the recipient every day, and I think that makes these awards priceless.”

Local students who will be honored in the ceremony include:

Outstanding Nursing Students:

Alayna Barr

Ty Jones

Sherri Middaugh

Breanna Flemming

Connor Uhl

Jennifer Blanchard

Abigail Hazelo

Outstanding Allied Health Student

Heather Perry

Edward Padilla

Outstanding HS Allied Health Student

Outstanding Art Student

Massoud Yasami

Jean Cooper

Outstanding Biology Student

Cameron Mower

Whitney Jones

Outstanding Cosmetology Student

Cheryl Ritch

Abigail Clark

Outstanding HS Cosmetology Student

Outstanding English Student

Jim Quinlan

Joshua Utterback

Outstanding Math Student

Alison Nordquist

Join in the celebration and honor these students by tuning in to the EAC YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3dffCwx on Wednesday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Registration for summer and fall classes is going on with the first summer classes scheduled to begin on June 1. Visit eac.edu to view the class listings or contact us for registration info at (928) 428-8270.

