The Pride of Payson marching band strutted their stuff at the Oct. 19 Northern Arizona University band day.
They came in sixth out of seven in their division.
What makes the NAU band day unique — the bands perform indoors in the university’s covered stadium.
Band parent Tammy Helmer grabbed some shots of the band as they performed and during the group shot. “They had a lot of fun,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!