Teachers at Payson Elementary School showed their Payson pride on Wednesday.
When parents and students drove up to collect their last homework packets for the year as well as yearbooks and belongings, they were greeted by staffers wearing #OnePayson shirts.
It wasn’t the normal send off as teachers also wore masks and gloves and had to keep their distance, but the staff did what they could to let students know they were important and thought of.
“Many teachers gave end of the year memory books, notes, and small gifts to their students,” said Karen Ormand, a PES kindergarten teacher. “Students also got a chance to see their teacher from the safety of their cars. Teachers will continue to support students’ learning online throughout the school year.”
Ormand said teachers each spent $10 to buy a #OnePayson shirt to show solidarity and support for the community.
“We also wanted to model for our students that community support and pride is important. We went with our Longhorn purple color to tie in with our school pride,” she said.
