During the week of Sept. 4-8, Payson FFA students took part in the Northern Gila County Fair in Payson.
During the event, students helped with the fair set-up, Kid’s Day, and took part in showmanship and market shows.
Students who raised large livestock weighed their animals at Payson High School’s agricultural building, then loaded them up and hauled them to the fair.
On Friday, students who were not raising an animal volunteered to help with Kid’s Day. Students helped run games that were based on agriculture.
During the large stock show, students were divided into senior and junior classes and showed their animals. Awards were given based on the student’s showmanship skills, and for the market value of the animal.
Kimber Jackson was the Grand Champion Sr. Goat Showman and the Grand Champion in Market. Emmy Whaley was awarded Reserve Champion in Sr. Showmanship and Market for her swine. Angelica Mannino was the Reserve Sr. Steer Showman. During the small stock show, Maggie Whaley was awarded Grand Champion in Market for her turkey, and Caleb Marinelli’s turkey was the Reserve Champion. Payson FFA also had several students who did well in the small stock shows, where students showed their rabbits, chickens, and turkeys in their designated showmanship classes.
The Grand and Reserve Champions then had to show each species of animal in the round robin competition. Emmy Whaley placed as the Grand Champion for this show, and Kendall Brooks, the Grand Champion Sr. Rabbit Showman, was the Reserve Champion.
Students also took part in the Gila County Fair in Globe.
Katie Sexton placed third overall in showmanship with her goat. Erma Newell had the Grand Champion Breeding Lamb, and she placed third overall in showmanship. Rebecca Newell won Grand Champion for Gila County Bred and Fed, and third place in Market with her lamb. Kinsey Spear had the Grand Champion Market Steer, and she placed third in her showmanship class. The fair also held a Has Been Show where anyone over the age of 18 could be nominated to show any animal at the fair. Payson FFA adviser, Marsha Fitzhugh, was nominated to show a lamb.
The students who did not place at these shows did an outstanding job with their animals this year and represented Payson FFA well. Everyone could see their hard work and dedication. Thank you to all community members and parents for their support of both fairs and these students and thank you to the fair board members for putting these fairs together.
