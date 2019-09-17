Payson High School student government recently honored Rim Country’s first responders with a hearty breakfast.
Personnel from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and Payson police and fire enjoyed a repast of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit and muffins.
After breakfast, the students had a ceremony in the gym.
“Our amazing student government kids put on the 9/11 breakfast as well as the 9/11 assembly,” said PHS teacher Laura Trevillyan. “It was led by Sara Argel, our STUGO treasurer.”
Payson Unified School District board member Sheila DeSchaaf attended the event.
“Honoring our community’s first responders with a special breakfast definitely reminds our local heroes that the school and the student body cares for them and appreciates their dedication and service,” she said.
“Payson’s parents and residents have to appreciate the promotion of civic education in our school, especially the creative ways in which the district is able to integrate that into the variety of things the kids take part in every day. I never cease to be impressed with the character of our students. They are so bright, articulate, and caring!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!