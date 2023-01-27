DECA

Payson High School’s DECA team recently competed at ASU, winning 24 medals.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Payson High School’s marketing class went to compete at ASU for DECA and walked away with several first place finishes.

DECA prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. It is a marketing organization that allows students to compete in these various fields. These competitions help prepare students to think quickly and apply the knowledge they learned in class. The competition is a real-life business scenario in which they need to solve a problem as if they are the director of marketing or CEO.

