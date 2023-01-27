On Monday, Jan. 23, Payson High School’s marketing class went to compete at ASU for DECA and walked away with several first place finishes.
DECA prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. It is a marketing organization that allows students to compete in these various fields. These competitions help prepare students to think quickly and apply the knowledge they learned in class. The competition is a real-life business scenario in which they need to solve a problem as if they are the director of marketing or CEO.
Each DECA chapter has officers that help plan and prepare activities along with their Career and Technical Education (CTE) director. The lessons are taught during the class in which students receive a grade and credit; then are further extended in the club outside regular school hours. Once skills are polished, it’s off to state events to compete in written and role-play events.
On Monday, Payson competed against 15 other high schools from the Phoenix area and we walked away with seven test medals and 17 role play medals.
These events are crucial to providing perspective into many scenarios encountered within the business world.
William Anglemire took third in Automotive Service Management; Maddy and Taryn Ashby took third and Jazzy Hagel and Joel Van Zile took second in Buying and Merchandising Team event; Brooklyn Klein and Ashlyn Hagler took second and Darren Miller and Izzy Sias took first in the Entrepreneurship Team event; Cailtyn Hall and Lizbeth Reyes took second in Travel and Tourism team event, Jaxon Rhodes and Chevy Hardman took second in Market Management team event; Emmalea McMinimy took second and Indra Lanners took first in Restaurant and Food Service; Winnie Paine took second in Marketing Communications; and Raul Sias Peralta took second in Quick Service Restaurant.
Students are headed to the state competition in the Valley Feb. 23-25 to compete against 5,000 DECA members. Internationals is then held in Orlando, Fla. and up to 24,000 DECA members come from around the world to compete.
Overall, students’ participation in DECA allows them to develop valuable skills, form meaningful relationships, and pursue their passions in marketing, finance, and business and hospitality and tourism. With its focus on personal and professional development, community involvement, and teamwork, DECA provides a unique and valuable opportunity for students in Payson to succeed and thrive in the workforce.
The cost for these competitions is fairly high. Donate to DECA through Credit for Kids (a tax credit for Arizona residents). Judges are also needed for the state competition. If you would like to know more, contact Ginger Liddell at ginger.liddell@pusd10.org.
