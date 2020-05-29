The Payson Lions awarded six scholarships this year to local students. Most of the recipients attend Eastern Arizona College and two attend Arizona State University.
The recipients include Germany Hall, Joshua DeMaris, Kayla Brown, Vanessa Chavez, Kajal Daya and Priyanka Daya. Scholarships were awarded for the fall semester.
Various health care majors dominate the group, which was a factor in deciding on the individual awards, especially in view of the present pandemic, organizers said.
Each year, the Payson Lions reviews its budget and decides how much it can award in scholarships and were thrilled in 2020 to be making the awards to “these very worthy students,” according to a release issued by the group.
