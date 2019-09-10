The computer classroom at Payson High School remains quiet, and that’s a good thing believe it or not. This is all because of new headphones that the Payson Lions Club purchased and delivered to instructor Bud Evans.
The class had been using old, tattered, and simply put, worn out headphones.
The donation is the result of a conversation Evans struck up with Lions Club member Kate Adams while waiting in line at the recent Payson food truck event.
Evans told Adams about the worn out headphones and the lack of funding for new ones. Adams brought their situation up at a Lions meetings and the club decided to buy 24 new headphones.
Freshmen use the headphones in a semester long computer fundamentals class while sophomore and junior use them in a two semester dual-credit class with Gila Community College. At the end of the semester, sophomores test to qualify for professional certification in computer maintenance while juniors test for professional certification as computer network maintenance technicians. Seniors who have completed the program can intern with local businesses. Interns are working with the Payson School District IT department and SmartSystems.
All computer class students are members of Future Business Leaders of America.
These computer programs give students the skills they need to get to work right out of high school.
The Payson Lions Club felt providing the computer class with new headphones would be a great investment in students.
Glad we could help. Enjoy the silence Bud!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!