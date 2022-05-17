Roy Anthony, general manager of PUSD food services, is pictured with the Lunch Heroes at Rim Country Middle School. The staff includes Heather Benefield, Rosa Diaz-Rodriguez, Eduvijes Amaya, Sandra Kirker and Judy Jordan.
The women of the Payson High School cafeteria staff honored as Lunch Heroes by the county and town are Vicki Barwick, Christi Oft and Marla Downard. They’re pictured with their boss, Roy Anthony, general manager of PUSD food services.
Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson, left, was presented with a proclamation from the Town of Payson honoring Lunch Heroes – the district’s cafeteria workers — by Janice Chesser with the Gila County Health Department.
Janice Chesser, third from right, with the Gila County Health Department, accepted a proclamation for Lunch Heroes by the Payson Town Council. The proclamation acknowledges the work of the cafeteria staff of Payson Unified School District. Participating were, from left, Scott Nossek, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, Jim Ferris, Mayor Tom Morrissey, Chesser, Barbara Underwood, J{span}olynn Schinstock, and Chris Higgins.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}
A joint effort by the Gila County Health Department and the Town of Payson honored the cafeteria staff of Payson Unified School District recently through the Lunch Heroes program. The Payson Town Council approved a proclamation of honor, which was presented to PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson. This was followed by acknowledgment and gifts to the cafeteria staff at each school.
Janice Chesser was on hand when the town council approved the proclamation and presented it to Gibson.
Cafeteria staff honored were: Roy Anthony, general manager for food services; at Payson Elementary – Teresa Lynch, Cesilia Vasquez and Rosa Vasquez; at Julia Randall Elementary – Deborah Hill, Karla Bulfin, Nancy Yanez and Debbie Crawford; Rim Country Middle School – Heather Benefield, Rosa Diaz-Rodriguez, Eduvijes Amaya, Sandra Kirker, Judy Jordan; and Payson High School – Vicki Barwick, Christi Oft and Marla Downard.
