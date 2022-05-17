A joint effort by the Gila County Health Department and the Town of Payson honored the cafeteria staff of Payson Unified School District recently through the Lunch Heroes program. The Payson Town Council approved a proclamation of honor, which was presented to PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson. This was followed by acknowledgment and gifts to the cafeteria staff at each school.

Janice Chesser was on hand when the town council approved the proclamation and presented it to Gibson.

Cafeteria staff honored were: Roy Anthony, general manager for food services; at Payson Elementary – Teresa Lynch, Cesilia Vasquez and Rosa Vasquez; at Julia Randall Elementary – Deborah Hill, Karla Bulfin, Nancy Yanez and Debbie Crawford; Rim Country Middle School – Heather Benefield, Rosa Diaz-Rodriguez, Eduvijes Amaya, Sandra Kirker, Judy Jordan; and Payson High School – Vicki Barwick, Christi Oft and Marla Downard.

