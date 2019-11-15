Payson’s school grades continue to slip, but the Tonto Basin and Pine elementary school districts both maintained their A rankings, in state grades recently released.
The bad news for Payson came when Rim Country Middle School (grades 6-8) went from a hard-won B back to a C.
This gives both the high school and the middle school a C ranking, mostly because of mediocre test scores and low graduation rates.
On the other hand, the state finally came up with a way to rank alternative schools — like the hybrid online learning system used at Payson Center for Success (grades 9-12). PCS earned an A ranking. The relatively small number of students in the program have opted out of the regular high school and instead take online classes, which they work through on campus with a teacher on hand to provide support.
Julia Randall Elementary School (grades 3-5) also earned an A ranking, mostly thanks to student test scores above the state average, especially notable for a rural school with lots of low-income families.
Payson Elementary School did not receive a ranking because it’s only grades K-2, which is an unusual model statewide and includes only grades for which there’s minimal standardized testing.
Payson Unified School District Superintendent Stan Rentz said, “I certainly understand the importance of letter grades to our community and school system. We are proud of the two A’s our school earned and while we will be looking at data to help us understand how two of our schools scored a C. While I understand the importance of letter grades, there are many other factors that can be used to determine the success of a school.”
He noted that the administration will present an analysis of the school grades and scores Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. during the school board meeting in the PUSD District Office at 902 W. Main St.
The state released overall scores, but not the school-by-school test scores. The Roundup will report those results as they’re released. The detailed numbers last year showed that grade-by-grade test scores decline steadily, with many students in the high school failing to reach “proficiency” in English and math. Last year, those figures showed Payson schools struggling with chronic absenteeism that affects a huge percentage of the students in middle school and high school, making it difficult for teachers to bring frequently absent students along.
The standardized test scores largely determined the individual school grades. At the K-8 level, test scores account for 90 percent of the grade — including improvements in scores in the course of the year and the scores of groups like students who don’t speak English at home. Non-test-based factors make up just 10 percent of the grade, including chronic absenteeism and what percentage of students with disabilities attend regular classrooms.
At the high school level, test scores — including growth — accounts for about 60 percent of the school grade. Another 20 percent is based on the school’s graduation and dropout rate and another 20 percent by the “college and career readiness factors.”
The state halted grading schools in 2015 because it had required them to adopt the AzMERIT test — a nationally-normed testing system that replaced the old AIMS graduation tests. The pause was intended to give students and teachers time to get used to the new tests. The state has issued grades based on AzMERIT for the past three years, which means some schools that have received D’s three years in a row are now considered “failing.”
The state has also started rewarding A-rated schools with some extra funding — although most of the top-ranked schools are in the state’s wealthiest neighborhoods.
The system has spawned controversy — and lots of confusion. State lawmakers last year passed a new law saying schools no longer have to use the AzMERIT system — part of a backlash against relying on nationally-normed testing. It’s unclear how many schools will end up abandoning the AzMERIT test — which has not been built into the curriculum of most schools. Payson has opted to stick with AzMERIT — at least for now.
This year the test scores showed the familiar pattern — with wealthy districts with lots of college-educated parents dominating the schools that received A’s.
Statewide, 27 percent of schools got A’s, 31 percent got B’s, 28 percent got C’s, 11 percent got D’s and 3 percent got F’s.
However, the figures also yielded exceptions to the rule linking student test scores with family education and income.
For instance, almost all of the 67 students in the Tonto Basin Elementary School qualify for free or reduced school lunches based on family income. But the school earned an A ranking.
That may reflect the extra per-student money the district gets because of the state’s small-school formulas. Tonto Basin has a student-teacher ratio of about 1-10, with small classes and mostly experienced teachers. The small schools formula gives the school two or three times as much to spend per student as Payson. That formula’s intended to compensate for the higher administrative and facilities overhead for very small schools.
The same logic applies to the A-ranked Pine-Strawberry School District, where about 84 percent of the students qualify for free and reduced school lunches, compared to about 51 percent statewide. The district has about 122 students and a teacher-student ratio of 1 to 7, thanks to per-student spending levels of around $28,000.
Or take another example. About 41 percent of the students at the St. Johns High School qualify for free or reduced school lunches — but the school got an A rating. That could reflect the strong family support for education. The elementary school and middle school in Snowflake also got A’s, perhaps for similar reasons.
Each Rim Country school had strengths and weaknesses, with the overall rank by grade. Here’s a summary of the overall scores for each school:
GradesPayson High School: C
Payson earned just 64 percent of the total possible points, close to a grade of D.
Payson scored 14 on test scores — compared to 20 at A-rated St. Johns.
Payson also had relatively low scores for its graduation rate and dropout rate.
Payson’s strongest showing came in college and career and technical education programs, which likely reflects its thriving partnership with Gila Community College, the MHA Foundation and the Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology. Payson students have an unusual opportunity to get college credit for both vocational and community college classes.
Payson accumulated 56 out of 90 possible points.
Rim Country Middle
School: C
The middle school earned 66 percent of the total possible points, a big drop from last year when the school earned a B ranking. The school had low test scores, although did better when it came to measuring growth in scores in the course of the year.
Julia Randall Elementary
School: A
The grade school once again earned a strong A rating, due almost entirely to high scores and strong growth in the course of the year. The school earned 85 percent of the points possible — or 73 out of 90. The elementary school did nearly as well as Tonto Basin and Pine — while spending less than half as much per student.
Payson Center for
Success: A
PCS earned 82 of 90 possible points in the first year the state has offered a rating system for such alternative schools. PCS earned the highest ranking of the five alternative schools in Gila, Apache or Navajo counties. Principal Linda Gibson has not only developed the hybrid online model, but developed a thriving internship program, supported by the MHA Foundation through Aspire Arizona.
Pine-Strawberry
Elementary School: A
The school earned 92 percent of the points possible — or 80 out of a possible 90. The strongest rating came in the growth in test scores over the course the year — one of the best signs of student learning.
Tonto Basin Elementary
School: A
The small K-8 school enjoys the strong support of the community, with overtones of the old, one-room schoolhouse that combines many grades. The school did well when it comes to growth in student scores and amassed 72 out of a possible 90 points — of an 85 percentage and an A Grade.
I heard district school advocates whimper during the Override Election that a major factor in low test scores is due to the extreme low economic status of student households. It is amazing that when PUSD first receives students to their care and instruction, they are achieving at an "A" level, but after years of attendance within the district those same students achieve at a low "C" level - on the ragged edge of "D" level.
This consistent pattern should be fully researched and remediation of this sorry record should be implemented forthwith.
For the new Superintendent to gratuitously state the following is disheartening: "While I understand the importance of letter grades, there are many other factors that can be used to determine the success of a school."
I state with vigor that there is nothing more important to determine the success of a school than the academic achievement of the students under its care. In fact, that is the purpose of the whole bureaucracy that comprises the district. If it is not succeeding in that area, it is a failure and should be shuttered.
