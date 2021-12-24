What a place to live.
Honestly — you people are getting the school board all choked up.
Every school board meeting brings a fresh batch of donations — many of them sizable.
But a recent school board meeting proved especially rich — with nearly $25,000 in donations from individuals and organizations.
“I just can’t believe we have such a great, supportive community,” said school board member Jolynn Schinstock.
The donations included:
• Bryon and Coyla McKean Foundation: $10,000 to music program
• Mogollon Sporting Association: $5,000 (RCMS weight room)
• Strawberry Patchers: $500
• Joseph Spear: $8,416 for electronic rolling flag and installation for dome
• Shoofly Quilters: 25 elementary school student sized quilts
• Don Austin: Large world map shadow box
The meeting served as a great kickoff for the district’s year-end push to convince people to claim a straight, state income tax Credit for Kids totaling up to $200 per person.
The district normally gets close to $250,000 in donations through the program each year. The money supports most of the district’s extracurricular programs, from sports to band and drama and beyond.
All school districts have Credit for Kids programs, but Rim Country has proven far more generous to its schools than most.
The district also relies on donations from the MHA Foundation, which pays the tuition costs for students taking community college classes while still in high school. A student who takes full advantage of the dual enrollment offerings can earn an AA degree while still in high school.
The donated money is critical, given the relatively low level of state support for public schools. National surveys show that Arizona schools remain 49th or 48th when it comes to per-student funding. Arizona schools get more federal support than the average state — thanks mostly to a high percentage of low-income families. However, they get much less state support, leaving total spending about 40% below the national average.
The underfunding has forced the district to concentrate state funding on core academic programs, leaving the schools increasingly reliant on community donations and Credit for Kids for lots of the “extras,” like music, sports, electives, vocational classes and other extracurricular activities.
Studies show that extracurricular activities generally increase student success, including higher test scores, higher graduation rates and better daily attendance, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. For instance, 31% of students who take part extracurricular activities had a B average or better compared to 11% of those who did not. Twice as high a percentage had high math scores. Moreover, among high school seniors, 68% of students who participated in extracurricular activities said they plan to get a college degree compared to 48% of those who did not.
Unfortunately, the district has also had to impose a wide array of fees on families with students who participate in those activities, over and above the support from donations.
Many vocational and advanced placement classes have lab fees, material fees, and testing fees. Many of those fees are modest — like the $20 fee for stagecraft, culinary arts, construction technology, automotive technology, engineering and others. Others get hefty, like $175 for a summer school online class, $195 for an advanced placement class and $200 for the first sport plus $50 for an additional sport.
So a family with a couple of kids heavily involved in extracurricular activities can easily have to come up with $1,000 to cover various fees.
This could in part account for the national statistics showing that students from higher income families tend to participate more often in extracurricular activities of all types. (https://nces.ed.gov/pubs95/web/95741.asp).
Fortunately, the district can use Credit for Kids dollars to provide fee waivers for low-income families, spreading the benefits of participating in those programs.
And that makes the steady stream of community donations as well as the year end Credit for Kids drive vital to the success of the community’s 2,300 students.
