The Payson school board last week launched a national search for a new school superintendent in the wake of a surprise resignation by Stan Rentz.
The board at a special meeting on Thursday accepted Rentz’s resignation, effective on Feb. 14.
Rentz’s letter of resignation had suggested he would stay until the end of the semester, as reported by the Roundup on Friday. However, after two executive sessions on the subject, the board accepted the resignation effective in a month.
The board held a second special meeting on Friday to launch trying to find an interim superintendent to run the district from mid-February through July.
Rentz cited “personal family issues” in his need to return to Georgia, where he was a teacher, principal and school superintendent in a small rural district. He started the Payson job in August and had established a warm relationship with the school board.
“It’s been a really good year and we’re sorry to lose you,” said board member Barbara Underwood. “We wish you all the best.”
Rentz said the decision to leave was “agonizing,” but he decided the needs of his family still in Georgia took precedence. Rentz is divorced, but his children still live in Georgia.
“Thank you for your support and encouragement,” said Rentz, “and we’ll make the best of the next four weeks.”
Board President Joanne Conlin says Rentz will be paid up until he leaves, plus any accrued vacation or sick time. The board elected not to charge him the $7,500 contract fee for early termination.
The board will pay the Arizona School Boards Association $4,300 to mount a national search for a new superintendent. The ASBA ran the search a year ago that resulted in the hiring of Rentz.
The board will also cast about for a plan to run the district for the final three months of the school year, with several major initiatives underway and a budget to prepare. The budget will probably prove less difficult than in years past, with a growing state budget surplus, healthy reserve funds and a pledge from the governor to provide money for an additional 5% teacher raise. That would bring the three-year increase in average teacher salaries to about 20%.
The Arizona School Boards Association maintains a list of experienced school administrators willing to fill in as interim superintendents. Most school administrators have annual contracts, which end with the school year. That would make it very difficult to hire an experienced superintendent in the middle of the school year.
The board could also turn to one of the existing administrators to take on the superintendent’s duties until the end of the school year.
The school board will hold another special meeting on Wednesday to complete the details of the next national search.
The board on Friday removed the superintendent from the existing salary schedule, so the district could advertise a higher salary range in the search.
A consultant from the ASBA recommended that the district list a salary range of between $105,000 and $120,000 for the next superintendent. Last year, the salary range advertised was between $95,000 and $110,000.
The consultant said average salaries have increased, and the average for a small district like Payson is about $117,000.
He noted that one small district pays $170,000, but that most fall between $105,000 and $120,000.
The board decided to take the superintendent off the salary schedule, rather than overhauling all the salary ranges. The district is working on a salary study to determine whether it needs to boost the pay ranges for many positions to match salaries paid in other districts.
The board also changed the wording on the initial set of questions candidates for the position must answer in their initial application. The reworded questions stressed knowledge of Arizona school district laws and regulations.
