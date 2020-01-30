Kirstyn Arianna Shields of Payson is a member of Baylor University’s newest class of graduates. She earned a bachelor of science in nursing at fall commencement exercises Dec. 21 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus in Waco, Texas.
The university provides many educational and research opportunities across various disciplines through 127 baccalaureate programs, 78 master's programs, 46 doctoral programs, including a juris doctor, the education specialist program and the master of laws program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!