Did you know that there are 18 million cancer cases around the world, and almost 10 million die of cancer each year?
In our community, many have fought or are fighting cancer and some have lost their lives to the disease.
Payson High School’s third annual Cancer Awareness Week is Oct. 18 through the 22. During this week, PHS student government raises money to help those fighting cancer. Our goal is $2,500.
If you are a student at Payson High School, bring your change every day to donate during the miracle minute fundraiser in fourth hour. Parents, give your spare change to your students for the miracle minute. We will also sell cancer awareness T-shirts. Purchase shirts in the bookstore or Mrs. T’s classroom for $20. There will also be stickers and bracelets available for $1. The shirts not only raise money, but show your support.
There will be events that parents, families, and other community members can take part in. The first event will be a fundraiser at Danzeisen on Monday, Oct. 18. The shop will give back a certain percent from all purchases. The next fundraiser will take place at Pizza Factory on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Students can collect flyers from the school to show the cashier when you attend Pizza Factory in order for your proceeds to come back to fighting cancer. Show your support by attending both of these events.
PHS/PCS staff members will compete to get as many donations as possible. The team with the most donations gets to pick another team to be dunked in the dunk tank at one of our future events. Your favorite staff member might face the chance of getting dunked, so help your teachers and staff members to win the competition. All proceeds from that will go to the cause as well.
Sadly, cancer is a never ending battle. Many of us at the school and in the student government class have lost family and friends to cancer. We have taken pride in wanting to help in the lives of those struggling. Even though it isn’t much, we want to do what we can to provide some financial support to cancer associated foundations. Donations will be accepted and appreciated. At the very least, we would like to spread awareness. Whatever you and your family can do to help would be appreciated by Payson High School and those fighting this horrible battle. No one should have to fight cancer alone! Let’s show our support and knock out cancer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!