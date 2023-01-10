DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, and we have an established, highly-effective local chapter at Payson High School. This is just one of the many vocational education programs offered locally.
As an international organization, the mission is, "DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
"With its 3,562 high school chapters and over 200,000 members, DECA promotes the next generation to be academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible, and experienced leaders.
The members accomplish this through their comprehensive learning program that is co-curricular – meaning that it is both a regular class and a club. Through these venues, DECA integrates into classroom instruction by providing authentic, experiential learning methods that can be applied through rigorous project-based activities. Once their didactic work is complete, students are connected to local businesses to provide realistic insight into industry. At state and national conferences, students are offered the opportunity to compete with other students to excel and improve their performance at events.
Each DECA chapter has officers that help plan and prepare activities along with their CTE (Career and Technical Education) Director, Ginger Liddell. The lessons are taught during the class in which students receive a grade and credit; then are further extended in the club outside regular school hours. Once skills are polished, it's off to state events to compete in written and role-play events.
State events are planned by the DECA State Officers – a position several of local students aspire to attain. Every competition starts with an inspirational speaker to set the tone in the opening ceremonies, followed by a time to mingle with state officers and students from other schools, then it is off to compete. When asked what her favorite part of DECA was, Tara Ormand, a three-year DECA veteran, responds, "It's the bond that I get to create with people that share the same interests."
Each competition is presented in formal attire and placed in one of two categories: written and role play. In the written competitions, the participant must write a business plan to present to the judges. While in the role play, the competitor is given a real-life scenario for which the student has 10 minutes to prepare and then will present to the judges. These events are crucial to providing perspective into many scenarios encountered within the business world.
Overall, a student's participation in DECA allows them to develop valuable skills, form meaningful relationships, and pursue their passions in marketing, finance, and business. With its focus on personal and professional development, community involvement, and teamwork, DECA provides a unique and valuable opportunity for students in Payson to succeed and thrive in the workforce.
