Many rural schools are not fortunate enough to offer the breadth of vocational education (known as Career and Technical Education or CTE) programs that Payson High School provides.
Eight vocational education programs are available to our students at the high school campus, with three more offered through collaboration with Eastern Arizona College.
Payson High School provides Agriscience (Agriculture); Marketing; Stagecraft (Performing Arts); Automotives; Construction Technology; Engineering; Culinary Arts; and Network Security/Business Management. At the same time, our Gila Community College campus offers Cosmetology; Fire Science; and Allied Health programs. Payson has an extensive list of vocational training options for our youth to jumpstart their future careers while attending high school.
The PHS Agriscience (Agriculture) program took center stage at the recent Northern Gila County Fair. Taylor Merrick leads the Payson High School Agriscience classes and is also the advisor for the FFA club.
Originally from Safford, Ariz., she received her Master's Degree in Agriculture Education from the University of Arizona. Taylor thrives on seeing her students succeed in bettering themselves. She was hired three years ago and looked forward to expanding the program's projects.
FFA is the club formerly known as Future Farmers of America. The organization dropped its name to just the acronym because it offers so much more than just farming. FFA is a student-led organization available to anyone enrolled in an agriscience class. This inter-curricular organization is run mainly by students, with the supervision of their adult advisor, and is entirely free of monetary dues. The club provides a variety of leadership development and technological skills that include forestry, livestock production, plant production, welding, plumbing, and much more.
The events that members of the club participate in are separated into two categories. In the fall, the State FFA Officers (exceptional students in the club awarded these prestigious positions) host Leadership Development Events, which are workshops around the state focusing on communication, relationship building, teamwork, and public speaking. These events are never the same, constantly offering new and updated information.
In the spring, FFA clubs are involved in CDEs (Career Development Events), which are opportunities for students to compete with the technical skills they have been learning.
Merrick beams, "One of my personal favorite CDEs is when we get students involved with Forestry. It's where we actually look at timber stands and calculate logging volumes that would come out of that stand. Also, running the chainsaws. It's all things that an actual forester with the U.S. Forest Service would practice." She proudly admits to owning and wielding a chainsaw herself.
While owning a chainsaw and loving the forestry events would make one think she's somewhat of a lumberjack (or, rather, a lumberjill) type, it's livestock that is Taylor's forte. Unlike the career and leadership events, livestock production happens at the local level rather than the state level and culminates at the Northern Gila County Fair. These projects provide the opportunity for students to raise livestock from basically start to finish. Those animals, then, are auctioned off at the fair. Since a barn that can accommodate these projects is attached to the classroom on Payson High's campus, it is an incredible experience offered to students who may not have the opportunity to raise a livestock animal at their residence.
This process is a several-month, twice-a-day (at least) commitment for the student. It is a significant time investment for cleaning, exercising, and feeding the animal to uphold the standard for proper treatment. The care these animals receive is impeccable, for Taylor constantly emphasizes to her students, "We provide respect for these animals so they can provide for us." No matter the student, it always starts with the foundation that they are raising a product, not a pet. It is consistently highlighted throughout the project to minimize emotional attachment and resulting heartache at the end.
However, it is a project that MHA Foundation Board Member and Program Development Chair, Jennifer Smith, calls "a maturing experience" for the students. She provided an explanation of the high level of involvement each student must engage in to complete the project. Attachment to the animals happens naturally, and it isn't easy to let something they care for go. While this can be difficult, it is something we all have to face as our life unfolds.
Any high school student is qualified to participate in the local Agriscience CTE program, as it starts with the basics and always emphasizes proper fundamentals. Whether a student is experienced in the field or brand new to the concept of raising stock for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!