Payson High School is planning a drive-thru graduation ceremony May 22.
Principal Jeff Simon plans to hand graduates a diploma from the safety of their vehicles.
The drive-thru ceremony will take place prior to a virtual graduation ceremony happening later that night.
Specifics and logistics were still being worked out as of press time. School officials planned to email families the final details.
