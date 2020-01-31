Two Payson High School theater students have qualified to compete in the International Festival at Indiana University in June.
On Jan. 25, Cameron Middaugh and Nathaniel Kammeran competed at the Northern Arizona Festival of Theatre. Judges honored the two with “three straight superior ratings each,” said Kathy Siler, the theatre director for PHS.
It has been six years since a PHS theater student qualified to compete at the International Festival.
Middaugh and Kammeran competed against students from 24 other Arizona schools.
“My high school theater students were encouraged to perform their chosen individual event, acting or tech, for experience, judging and classroom grades,” said Siler.
Middaugh sang, “I Don’t Need A Roof,” from the musical “Big Fish.” Middaugh has performed in the Missoula Children’s Theatre and middle school theater throughout her time at Payson Unified School District.
Kammeran produced the short live action film, “The Beauty In Others” for competition.
Middaugh is the second PHS theater student to win honors for solo musical theater.
“The only other PHS theater student that qualified to perform at Internationals was Crystal Kubby in solo musical theater,” said Siler.
Kammeran is the first PHS student to win for a short film.
“There were 10 short films submitted to NAFT,” said Siler. “Two other films earned an average rating of superior. Nathaniel’s film earned straight superiors.”
Although ecstatic about her students’ success, Siler has concerns about the expense. “PHS Thespians will now plan fundraisers so they can attend their International Festival at Indiana State University,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!