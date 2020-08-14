Longtime local Realtor Cliff Potts is teaching Real Estate Fundamentals (BUS143) this fall semester at the EAC-Payson campus BUS143.
This pre-license class helps prepare students who are seeking their Arizona Real Estate license.
Classes will meet on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. beginning Aug. 24 and ending Oct. 29.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
Eastern Arizona College offers an in-state tuition waiver for students 55 and over.
To register, call 928-468-8039 or visit www.eac.edu.
