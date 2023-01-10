"If anyone needs me on campus, call or text. The most important part is communication with my coaches. If someone gets injured in an away game, call me," Josh Masner, Payson Unified School District's Athletic Trainer, asserts.

Payson High School is fortunate to have an athletic trainer, as many small rural schools aren’t able to staff such a position. An athletic trainer exists to care for all student athletes. This position practices the prevention, care, and rehabilitation of injuries incurred during athletics. To accomplish this, an athletic trainer must be great at communicating with the students. Suppose a student struggles to understand or communicate with the trainer about their injury. In that case, it could compound into a much more significant issue, leading to more time away from the activities they love. Josh avoids this at all costs, as high school students have limited time to compete in athletics.

