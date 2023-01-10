"If anyone needs me on campus, call or text. The most important part is communication with my coaches. If someone gets injured in an away game, call me," Josh Masner, Payson Unified School District's Athletic Trainer, asserts.
Payson High School is fortunate to have an athletic trainer, as many small rural schools aren’t able to staff such a position. An athletic trainer exists to care for all student athletes. This position practices the prevention, care, and rehabilitation of injuries incurred during athletics. To accomplish this, an athletic trainer must be great at communicating with the students. Suppose a student struggles to understand or communicate with the trainer about their injury. In that case, it could compound into a much more significant issue, leading to more time away from the activities they love. Josh avoids this at all costs, as high school students have limited time to compete in athletics.
He states, "Getting anyone back to their sport is rewarding, but getting that senior back that has been injured for a while is so rewarding."
Furthermore, one of the fastest-growing fields within Physical Therapy is Sports Medicine, a field of study with a lot of increasing potential. Josh is also credentialed and capable of teaching the Sports Medicine Program NAVIT vocational education classes at Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus, another considerable asset to having him here locally.
"Josh was specifically targeted for this position. We went to Banner and said if we fund part of this, can you bring him here?" Kenny Evans, President of the MHA Foundation, explains as he continues to beam about how great a fit our athletic trainer is with our town and student-athletes.
Currently, the EAC-Payson program is still in the "startup stage" as they work towards increasing interest within the program offered. With several students already enrolled, there are plans to provide small-scale internships at the high school to gain momentum within our student body – exactly how Josh was introduced to the field during his youth.
There are two sides to the Sports Medicine coin, and he teaches both at the local program. One is the performance side with personal fitness, and the other is the medical side. While the entire profession offers benefits to high school sports programs, he doesn't see it stopping there. He wants the effects of his program to reach the entire community. Josh's foundational work in this program is the start of something that can be built upon year after year to impact the wellness of our community.
