The Payson Unified School District invites the community to meet its four candidates to replace Superintendent Stan Rentz, who recently left the district after less than a year.
The community forum will be held at the Payson High School auditorium today, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Community members will have a chance to ask the candidates questions.
The four candidates are: Kelly Glass, Sierra Vista Unified School District superintendent; Cole Young, Humbolt Unified School District assistant superintendent, Linda Gibson, Payson Center for Success principal; and Jennifer White, Rim Country Middle School principal.
Here are brief work histories for each candidate:
Kelly Glass
Superintendent of Sierra Vista
Unified School District
Glass has served as the Sierra Vista superintendent since 2018.
In November, Glass informed the Sierra Vista school board that she had chosen not to extend her contract with the district.
She has been a child-centered educator for 23 years serving in a variety of roles. Kelly started her career in a small school district in Montana and has continued to hold small communities and towns close to her heart.
In Montana, she worked in school finance, federal programs and grant funding.
Once arriving in Arizona, Glass worked in the Peoria, Agua Fria and Page school districts as an assistant superintendent, in special education, human resources, as well as curriculum and instruction.
Glass has experience with Beyond Textbooks, the software PUSD teachers use for ideas on lesson plans.
She is the mom of two adult children and has one granddaughter.
Cole Young
Assistant superintendent in charge of operations of Humbolt Unified School District
Young has worked at the Humbolt district for more than 27 years.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s been the assistant superintendent since July 2018.
He has served as the executive director of educational services since August 1994.
He was the principal of the Humbolt Elementary School for 10 years from July 2004 until July 2014.
Last year, because of budget constraints, Young had to change the bus routes consolidating some routes and removing bus stops.
Young graduated from Northern Arizona University with degrees in business administration, educational leadership and elementary education.
He has received the Terrell Bell Award as one of the top 10 principals in the country and the Rodell Foundation’s Exemplary Principal award as a top 10 principal in the state.
Young’s family enjoys the outdoors and are excited about the opportunities the Payson area has to offer.
Linda Gibson
Payson Center for Success principal
Gibson believes that education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving one’s community better than when it was entered into. She has been an educator for 26 years with 23 of them in the Payson Unified School District as a teacher, coach, district director and principal. Gibson earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in counseling from Northern Arizona University and a master’s in educational leadership from Arizona State University.
She is the principal of PCS, the alternative high school for PUSD.
Jennifer White
Rim Country Middle School principal
White began her career in education teaching at the middle school level in the Peoria Unified School District.
She also taught kindergarten in the Chino Valley School District before moving to the Payson Unified School District where she was a classroom teacher at the elementary and high school level, reading specialist, guidance counselor, varsity girls basketball coach and athletic director.
She serves as the Rim Country Middle School principal.
White has launched several programs designed to celebrate students. One of the most popular is the dinner at Chaparral Pines to celebrate those students who don’t always receive recognition, but nonetheless make a huge impact.
White earned a master’s degree in administration/supervision from University of Phoenix, a master’s in counseling from Northern Arizona University and is currently seeking her doctorate from Grand Canyon University.
Her dissertation is a study of the impact of systematic interventions on improving reading proficiency.
