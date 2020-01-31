PUSD rushes to fill interim superintendent slot

The Payson Unified School District board will interview five candidates by today to fill the superintendent’s position until the board finds a permanent replacement.
After a two-and-a-half hour executive session on Jan. 27, the board agreed to interview the following people — Jennifer White, Brenda Case, Jeff Simon, Linda Gibson and Mark Tregaskes to fill outgoing superintendent Stan Rentz’s position. Four out of those five candidates come from local PUSD schools. The fifth is a retired superintendent from out of the area.
The last time PUSD needed an interim superintendent is when it lost Ron Hitchcock abruptly mid year during the 2013-14 school year. The school board called in Johnny Ketchem, former Tonto Basin Elementary School District superintendent, to fill in for half a year before Greg Wyman took the post. Wyman served the district for five years until leaving in June to move closer to family.
Unlike past superintendent searches done through the Arizona School Boards Association, “this time we decided to go out and find an interim superintendent,” said Barbara Underwood, board member.
The board put out a call from the district’s human resources department.
As a result, most of the candidates came from internal staff.
“We didn’t want to wait four weeks,” said Underwood.
PUSD Board Vice President Jolynn Schinstock said there are pros and cons to hiring either a local or external candidate. She has faith the interviews will clarify that choice.
“The one thing I am certain of is we have a highly skilled and professional workforce,” she said.
White works as the principal for Rim Country Middle School. She has spent more than a decade at PUSD moving up the ranks from a librarian, to teacher, high school counselor and athletic director before taking on her current role.
Case has worked for the district as second in command since 2013. Before that, she worked in the Phoenix area as a consultant and turnaround principal.
Simon also came to Payson in 2013 after working in school administration in Colorado. He started his first position as the vice principal for Payson High School. In 2017, he became PHS principal.
Gibson has worked for PUSD since the early 2000s as a teacher and coach. By 2012, she took over as lead teacher for Payson Center for Success, the alternative high school.
Tregaskes served as the superintendent of Safford schools for 23 years.
Gila County Superintendent, Roy Sandoval, has worked with Tregaskes before.
“Safford ran really well for many years under his direction,” said Sandoval.
Sandoval would lean toward hiring Tregaskes because he does not think “it would be particularly wise to take the others out of their current role when you have a guy like Mark out there.”
In Sandoval’s experience, losing a superintendent creates instability because of the critical nature of the position. If the district then hires a principal from within PUSD, they have two problems — they have left a critical position open and increased instability in two positions.
“So now you remove someone else from a second critical position and place them in a position where they do not have experience,” said Sandoval.
Another caution Sandoval had for the school board — if the board selects a principal, they could make a decision while serving as superintendent that could “change their effectiveness when they have to return.”
Underwood agrees the district has a challenge with this situation.
“It is a unique position,” said Underwood of the interim superintendent job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!