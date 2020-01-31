Trash can recycling

Students with the recycling bins they painted.

 Provided photo

In collaboration with Community Bridges, Payson High School advanced art students Mckenna Bramble, Marcos Dominquez, Isabella Cervantez and Mayzee Taylor (not pictured) painted their original designs on recycle bins. The bins will be placed around the Payson High School campus so students can recycle aluminum cans, which will benefit the Humane Society of Central Arizona, said George Conley, PHS art teacher.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.