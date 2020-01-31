In collaboration with Community Bridges, Payson High School advanced art students Mckenna Bramble, Marcos Dominquez, Isabella Cervantez and Mayzee Taylor (not pictured) painted their original designs on recycle bins. The bins will be placed around the Payson High School campus so students can recycle aluminum cans, which will benefit the Humane Society of Central Arizona, said George Conley, PHS art teacher.
Putting an artistic spin on recycling
- Provided photo
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Best of event is Monday night at casino
- Town of Payson seeks input from residents on projects
- Stage set for change on Payson retail scene
- Container dorm housing arrives
- Will wood chips save us all?
- PHS Thespians win top honors, headed to international competition
- Putting an artistic spin on recycling
- The homeless give back at warming center
- Crystal Gayle delights sold-out crowd at casino
- PUSD rushes to fill interim superintendent slot
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!