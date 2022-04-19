Rim Country youth recently lost two important leaders, one in education, the other a spiritual mentor.
Linda O’Dell and Denny Morse both “graduated” from this life recently. Their exemplary commitment to serving our youth changed the trajectory of hundreds, if not thousands, of young lives. I will attempt to briefly outline some their contributions.
In 1992, the Arizona Legislature approved to add three districts to the prestigious career ladder program on a competitive basis. At that time, O’Dell was the state career ladder program director. Though many districts applied, Payson Unified School District was awarded one of the three slots. O’Dell played a significant role in helping this come about. In subsequent years, the program would bring more than $20 million dollars in teacher compensation and staff development into the district.
In 1995, the Arizona Legislature approved charter schools in Arizona. At that time, there was a designation for a “district charter school.” Fortuitously, O’Dell had moved from career ladder director to the new charter school director. With her help, Payson Unified School District’s charter for the Payson Center for Success (a dropout retrieval model) was approved. As well, O’Dell was instrumental in helping PUSD get a $100,000 stimulus grant to get the new school off the ground.
Fast forward. As the Gila County school superintendent, O’Dell created drop-out retrieval accommodation schools in Payson and Globe. She hired top-notch educators such as Peggy Miles, Dennis Pirch and Gail Wade to manage and provide instruction. Many students were provided a second chance and received their high school diploma because of O’Dell’s efforts to create the Payson Education Center.
Finally, as if three terms as the Gila County superintendent were not enough, she ended her career as the superintendent of Pine-Strawberry School District. It is exceedingly difficult for a small rural school district to achieve an “A” rating. Under Linda’s leadership, Pine-Strawberry achieved an “A” — two years in a row!
Denny Morse left a very successful real estate career in Colorado and Phoenix and moved to Payson in the late ’80s. As a former athlete, he had a passion for helping kids succeed on and off the field. His uncanny ability to engage in conversation, coupled with high energy and willingness to serve, made him a stalwart visage at just about every Payson High School athletic event, including his role as coach of the PHS golf team.
In the early ’90s, Denny and some of the youth pastors in town joined to form a Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter at Payson High School. Weekly meetings would include activities, prayer and short devotion, often delivered by a guest or prominent community member. Teen attendance by both athletes and non-athletes was phenomenal, sometimes exceeding 100 teens.
Under Denny’s auspices, PHS’s golf success speaks for itself. Denny was a coach, mentor, counselor and friend. His ability to not only instruct, but encourage and “build up” provided his athletes with confidence and psychological strength to highly perform in a game that is well known for its play on the psyche.
No matter the sport, however, Denny was serving. In football, it was filling water bottles, in wrestling was filming individual matches and providing them for training purposes. For other sports, it was simply showing up and cheering them on and off the field while making it a point to recognize and encourage their individual performance after the game. Denny made every kid feel like a winner.
To conclude, let us rejoice in the great fortune (or providence) that these two individuals brought their great talents — and hearts to the youth of Rim Country. As well, let us note their commitment to serve, their commitment to mentor and come alongside and their impact on the hearts and lives of so many young people. Finally, that we might pick up the torch and move forward with the same fervor and strength. Farewell friends; Godspeed and thank you.
Roy Sandoval is the Gila County superintendent of schools.
