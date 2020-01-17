After just five months on the job, Payson Unified School District Superintendent Stan Rentz has resigned.
“I will present the PUSD Governing Board with my resignation effective at the end of the current school year. I want to assure you that my decision is based only on a personal family matter.”
Rentz spent his career in a school district in rural Georgia, rising to superintendent. He was divorced before seeking the Payson job, but his family remains in Georgia.
“After only a short time, Payson feels like home to me and I am grateful for all of you who have made me feel so welcome. This decision was agonizing, but I know it is the right decision for me and my family,” he said in his letter to faculty and staff.
The school board had met with Rentz in an executive session on Monday, but didn’t announce his impending resignation at that time.
The board held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss finding a replacement. Rentz initially said he would stay until the end of the school year, giving the district time to a recruit a new superintendent, but on Thursday, the board approved Rentz' resignation, effective Feb. 14.
“For the next few months, I will continue to work (with) all of you to make PUSD the best it can be. Let’s all stay focused on being at our best for our students’ success,” Rentz wrote.
A genial, low-key superintendent, Rentz’s departure ushers in a fresh round of change and turmoil in a district that had seen relentless turnover in its administrative ranks in the past decade.
The district has had four superintendents and one long-term interim superintendent in the past eight years. Things had settled down under Rentz’s immediate predecessor, Greg Wyman. But Wyman left for another Arizona district, also citing family reasons.
The district undertook a national search to find his replacement and selected Rentz from among four finalists. Rentz had the most directly applicable experience among the finalists, having served as a superintendent for a rural school district about the same size as Payson.
He had not been in place long enough to have much of an impact on the district, although he had established calm, friendly relationships with the school board — which also had several new members.
The school board under Rentz rarely recorded a dissenting vote.
At the Monday meeting, longtime veteran board member Barbara Underwood handed over the president’s gavel to relative newcomer Joanne Conlin, best known before winning the school board seat for her work with the Payson Senior Center.
Underwood also serves on the Payson Town Council and is the longest-serving school board member.
Rentz’s departure comes at a delicate moment. He has made no major administrative personnel changes since his arrival in August, but most of the district’s principals are relatively new in their positions. Most of the key districtwide administrators have been in place longer, with a few exceptions.
The board on Monday had just approved creation of a bonus pay plan for the district’s administrators, after months of debate and delay. Rentz will have to set up the system and establish goals for all the administrators before he leaves.
The district also received the disappointing news this year that the state grade for Rim Country Middle School fell from a B to a C, while the grade for the high school remained at a C — despite a modest gain in points. Julia Randall Elementary School and Payson Center for Success both earned As. Payson Elementary School wasn’t rated because it’s a K-2 school, but scores there are generally above the state average.
In many other ways, the district had gained momentum. The district has a program funded by the ASPIRE Foundation to pay the tuition for dual-enrollment college courses. The high school and Payson Centers for Success have also expanded their use of internships, connecting the district to the community.
The district has generally boosted test scores, with most grade levels beating the state average. Director of Student Achievement Brenda Case has worked with the principals and a network of student achievement teachers to match the district’s curriculum to the state standards and the AZMerit test and boost student scores.
At the Monday meeting, the board approved an MHA Foundation-funded program to implement the AVID program, designed to boost graduation and college attendance rates.
