The AVID® program at Rim Country Middle School makes it possible for students to visit vocational training centers as well as community college and university campuses to help them start planning a career path.
Rim Country Middle School students were able to visit the Grand Canyon University campus courtesy of the AVID® program.
Contributed photo
In keeping with the end goal of having students college and career ready by the time they leave the Payson Unified School District, the AVID program at Rim Country Middle School has been committed to getting students onto university, college, and trade school campuses. Last year alone RCMS AVID students visited eight campuses and learned about a wide range of career paths.
This year, RCMS is looking to push that number to 10 campuses, from NAU in Flagstaff, Embry Riddle University in Prescott, and the Motorcycle Mechanic's Institute in Peoria. Seeing the students' enthusiasm on these tours is excellent, but the follow-up conversations our teachers and administrators get to have afterward are truly exciting.
When schools partner with AVID, they receive professional development, a suite of resources, and ongoing support to ensure a lasting impact that maximizes their return on investment. AVID is not “one more thing to do” — our work with schools aligns with their goals to accelerate and enhance the work that is already happening.
