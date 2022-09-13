In keeping with the end goal of having students college and career ready by the time they leave the Payson Unified School District, the AVID program at Rim Country Middle School has been committed to getting students onto university, college, and trade school campuses. Last year alone RCMS AVID students visited eight campuses and learned about a wide range of career paths.

This year, RCMS is looking to push that number to 10 campuses, from NAU in Flagstaff, Embry Riddle University in Prescott, and the Motorcycle Mechanic's Institute in Peoria. Seeing the students' enthusiasm on these tours is excellent, but the follow-up conversations our teachers and administrators get to have afterward are truly exciting.

