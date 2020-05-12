Hannah Henderson of Tonto Basin has been awarded a scholarship from the International Organization of Women Pilots, the 99s, to complete her airplane instrument rating.
Henderson already has her private pilot rating and her goal is to become a professional airline pilot. Currently, only 7% of pilots are women.
In 2010 she started as a flight attendant for Piedmont Airlines. Seven years later she became a flight attendant for American Airlines, her current job. In 2019, her flight training was interrupted to have Hazel, her daughter.
Training to become a pilot takes commitment with time, money and determination. The cost of an instrument rating alone ranges from $6,000 to $8,000.
Henderson worked hard to complete her training so far. She joined the Payson Aero Club to have access to an airplane.
This scholarship will help with the expenses of training for the next step toward her instrument rating. Henderson has the support of other women aviators from the newly formed Payson Rim Country 99s.
