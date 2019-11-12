The Rim Country Rotary recognized DJ Pedler as its student of the month.
President Val Deedler and member Debra Isaac presented him with a certificate and a check to honor his achievement.
“What a nice recognition in the presence of his peers,” said Deedler. “Great job, DJ!”
