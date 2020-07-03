The Friends of Rim Country, Gila Community College (FORCGCC) awarded $21,000 in scholarships to 17 students for the 2020-21 school year. Most of the scholarships were awarded to nursing students, however, one student is pursuing a degree in information technology and another as a dental hygienist.
FORCGCC’s motto is creating opportunity through scholarship. For the past eight years, its mission has been to encourage the ideals of higher education by providing scholarships and other services to the students of Gila Community College/Eastern Arizona College. Each year the amount of scholarships given students has increased. Contributions from residents in addition to events such as the Dollars for Scholars Dinner and Auction and the Music in the Garden concerts help raise money for scholarships.
For the past several years, the Arizona Professional Writers Group has given $500 for a student studying communication and journalism.
Friends of Rim Country GCC is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations of charitable contributions are tax deductible. Recipients:
Kathryn Allred is enrolled in the nursing program for fall 2020. She has worked as a barista, waitress, hostess, bartender, and retail associate. She also holds cosmetology and real estate licenses. She was valedictorian of the fall 2019 Nursing Assistant Certificate Program.
Kayla Brown is a returning nursing student. Her goal is to obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing and continue on enrolling in nurse anesthetist school. Kayla cared for her grandmother and felt honored to be by her side until her death. She believes that nursing is her calling as she gains a sense of pride and accomplishment when helping others.
Joshua DeMaris is attending classes to become a registered nurse.
Stephen Crom is a full-time general studies student. He is interested in transferring to a university to get a degree in the medical research field.
Trevor Flores is a senior at Payson High School. After high school he plans to attend community college for two years and then transfer to a university. His goal is to become a physical therapist. He would like to work in Payson as an athletic trainer.
Germany Hall is a senior at Payson High School and taking dual-credit classes thanks to the program that Aspire Arizona has put into place at the high school. She was also enrolled in the NAVIT program and received her nursing assistant, medical assistant and phlebotomy technician certificates. This spring she will take her certification exams to become a registered medical assistant and a certified phlebotomy technician.
Makyla Hill is studying to become a nurse, specifically a pediatric nurse. She enjoys volunteering for several community events.
Alexis Kesterson is going into Block 3 of the nursing program. Her goal is to get her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and become a labor and delivery nurse. She works with adults and children with special needs teaching them life skills.
Zachary Magill’s goal is to become a registered nurse. He has been working as a dental hygienist for the past nine years. He has taken a variety of courses such as infectious disease control, chemical dependency and radiology safety techniques.
Angela Mitchell is entering Block 2 of the nursing program. She has worked at Payson Care Center and volunteered with Hospice of Payson. Angela plans to get her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is interested in working in preoperative care or cardiology.
Deidre Montijo has completed her medical assistant certificate and intends to get a bachelor’s degree in medical administration. She holds a variety of jobs within the community such as route sub with the post office, manager at Fiesta Business Products, house cleaner for the elderly and a reception medical assistant.
Candace Moran will be a full-time nursing student this fall. She is currently a licensed nursing assistant at Hospice Compassus where she has worked for seven years.
Sierra Riddle has been a licensed nursing assistant for three years working in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, private care and in-home health. Her goal is to complete her Associate of Science in Nursing. She is particularly interested in working in the emergency or surgical departments.
Tyler Shreeve is pursuing a major as an information technology specialist. He has always had his hand in the technology field through internships, volunteering and employment.
Keanna Silverwood would like to become a dental hygienist. She has worked as an associate lead with PetSmart educating children and adults on the proper handling of various reptile and arachnid species. She also worked at Center Point Dental and acquired hands-on knowledge of dental procedures and patient care.
Waylon White plans on completing his associate degree in nursing at the community college and starting his Bachelor of Science in Nursing program this summer. He is the father of seven children and has owned and managed a variety of businesses since moving to Payson in 1990.
Andrew Winiecki will complete his first 15 credits toward his nursing degree. He plans to enroll in the nursing concurrent education program with Grand Canyon University and earn his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Andrew is interested in working in cardiology, critical care ground and air transport, emergency medicine and intensive care. His goal is to earn his nurse practitioner license and eventually to teach. Andrew is employed part-time as an EMT for LifeLine Ambulance and a reserve firefighter for Hellsgate Fire Department.
If you would like to donate to the student scholarship fund, contact the college at 928-468-8039.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!