Any student attending or planning to attend EAC-Payson and working toward a certificate or a degree may apply for a scholarship from the Friends of Rim Country GCC. Scholarship amounts range from $100 to $1,000 and up.
They have extended the application deadline to June 15.
All applicants will receive consideration for scholarships based on:
a. Academic, work, and life experience
b. References
c. Financial need
Download scholarship forms at http://www.friendsofrimcountrygcc.org/friends-of-rim-country-gcc/scholarship-info/.
The application form, signed, and with all requested information attached, should be placed inside one envelope and mailed or delivered to: Eastern Arizona College/Gila Community College District, Payson Campus Main Office, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Payson, AZ 85547.
Call 928-468-8039 with questions.
Residents, businesses and friends of EAC-Payson provided scholarship funds. Their donations to the Dollars for Scholars program over the past year make tuition available to local Rim Country students for fall 2020-21 classes.
Friends of Rim Country GCC is a 501(c)3 organization. Donations are charitable contributions, which are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.
Through Arizona’s Charitable Tax Credit, individuals (up to $400) and couples (up to $800) can make donations to FORCGCC that could be a dollar for dollar reduction on state taxes. Check with your tax planner for details.
