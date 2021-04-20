Gotta love sports.
And coaches.
And maybe a return to normal life.
But especially sports.
The Payson school board on Monday approved a host of new stipends for teachers who pour hours into extracurricular activities — mostly sports.
After a year of uncertainty and social distancing, the district made plans to return to an expanded range of student activities next year.
The new stipends include:
• $2,600 for a high school swimming coach
• $1,100 for an assistant swimming coach
• $1,300 for a cheerleading coach at the middle school
• $2,250 for assistant wrestling and soccer coaches at the middle school
• $2,000 for a sponsor for the robotics club
• $2,000 for an emergency response coordinator
The new stipends will supplement an already long list of stipends for teachers and staff members who ride herd on a wonderful array of after-school clubs and activities.
Studies show that such extracurricular activities have a big influence on student academic success, with effects that show up in everything from the dropout rate to the college attendance rate.
Ironically, the pandemic — which complicated so many activities this year — actually made the $10,000 increase in stipends possible. The district received a rush of additional federal funding — turning a potential financial disaster due to extra costs and enrollment declines into a survivable year.
Other stipends for ongoing activities approved this week included:
• $3,555 for the head basketball coach and about $6,000 shared by four assistant coaches
• $3,200 for each head coach in baseball, softball, wrestling, track and cheer — with another $5,000 or so going to the assistant coaches
• $3,000 for the cross-country and soccer coaches and about $3,000 for assistants
• $2,3000 for the golf and swimming coaches and $1,000 for assistants
• $2,500 for drama, band and choral
• $1,000 for jazz band
• $2,000 for yearbook
• $1,500 for student council
• $500 for the musical
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!