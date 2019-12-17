The Payson School Board last week pondered the gains and losses in the latest school-by-school state report card. Think of it as the parent-teacher conference for a weirdly mixed report card — with Director of Student Achievement Brenda Case trying to explain the grades to the puzzled parents.
She told the board that Payson Elementary School students made big gains in test scores last year, contributing mightily to PES’s A ranking.
However, Rim Country Middle School’s grade slipped to a C, for reasons that remain murky.
Alas, even though the Payson High School got a few more points overall, it couldn’t shake its C grade.
However, Payson Center for Success — the alternative, online high school — managed an A, the first time the state has rated alternative high schools.
Case’s hour-long presentation of the numbers behind the state letter grades underscored one point over and over — every school has a different rating system, based on the increasingly complicated state scoring system.
She said the school grades end up being all about statistics and the test scores, but that’s not the only way to measure what schools do.
“My job is about testing and analysis and progress monitoring, but the bottom line is that we want all kids to reach their potential — and potential looks different for every child. Looking at growth is a dynamic piece — it’s more important than overall school achievement or anything else. I think we should push every kid to their productive limits — and hopefully that’s what we move towards here.”
The whole state rating system has suffered repeated upheavals in recent years, with shifts in the standardized tests on which the school grades are mostly based. Just when schools had fully adopted curriculum to prepare students for the nationally-normed AzMERIT test, the state Legislature voted to throw out the statewide test and let every district pick their own assessment test. But then the federal government threatened to pull federal funding if the state didn’t keep a single, statewide test that compared Arizona to students nationwide. This prompted the state to essentially rename the AzMERIT test and require schools to keep using the renamed, virtually unchanged test, said Case.
So for now the state rating system remains based on the renamed AzMERIT test.
Case said the district will take a deep dive into the numbers and the district scores to understand why the middle school dropped from a B to a C and why the high school continues to struggle, with a low C in the latest rankings.
So here are the highlights of her presentation for each school. Payson Elementary School didn’t get a state grade because it’s a K-2 school and the standardized tests on which the grades are largely based don’t start until the third grade.
Julia Randall Elementary
The grades 3-5 elementary school proved the shining star for the district this year, with test scores taking big jumps in all three grades over the past three years. In both English and math, JRE students scored above the state averages.
That ensured an A rating, since score growth counts for a full 50 percent of the grade. Another 30 percent comes from the raw scores — specifically the percentage of students who scored as “proficient” or “highly proficient” on the grade-level tests. Another 10 percent came from “acceleration/readiness.” The school didn’t have enough English Language Learners to be rated on their progress, which would otherwise have made up 10 percent of the school’s score.
The JRE students made striking gains in English, according to a chart Case presented tracing the percentage of students scoring proficient or highly proficient over the past three years.
So in English the 61 percent of the third-graders who started in 2017 ranked as proficient or above. By the time those kids got to fifth grade in 2019, a full 87 percent ranked as proficient.
Now look at it another way. Between 2018 and 2019, the share of proficient third-graders in English rose from 51 percent to 55 percent. In fourth grade, it dropped from 77 percent to 66 percent. But in fifth grade it rose from 67 percent to 87 percent. In every grade in every year, the Payson students scored well above the state average in English.
The same trend held in math. The 2017 third-graders scored 65 percent. By the time those same kids got to fifth grade in 2019, 72 percent ranked as proficient or highly proficient.
Again, the grade level scores generally rose from year to year.
JRE also racked up bonus points, for strong performances by special education students and by all students on science testing. In fact, 75 percent of the students were proficient on the science test, compared to 60 percent statewide.
“These are just beautiful gains. It’s a nice, solid A,” concluded Case.
Rim Country Middle School
The middle school dropped from a B to a C, the most disappointing development in this year’s grades.
The scoring system was the same as for the elementary school, with 50 percent of the grade based on score growth, 30 percent on how many students scored as proficient, and 10 percent for acceleration and readiness. The middle school had more than 10 English Language Learners, so 10 percent of the grade depended on how they did. Unfortunately, they didn’t do very well — which helped bring the overall grade down, said Case.
The pattern of score growth over the past three years didn’t look nearly as strong in the middle school as at JRE.
For instance in English, the 65 percent of the 2017 sixth-graders scored as proficient, but by the time they were in eighth grade only 63 percent ranked as proficient.
Scores in the sixth and seventh grades dropped significantly from 2017. However, scores in the eighth grade went from 47 percent in 2017 to 63 percent in 2019.
The same pattern held in math.
The 2017 sixth-graders scored at 63 percent, but the same students three years later in eighth grade scored 48 percent — a big decline.
The grade level scores between 2017 and 2019 dropped in sixth and eighth grade and stayed about the same in seventh grade.
The school did collect bonus points for strong gains by special education students as well as science scores well above the state average.
Case said students still scored above the state average in several grade levels in both English and math.
Payson High School
The scoring system changes completely for the high school, with lots of points for graduation rates, dropout rates, and test scores for various subgroups. The points were awarded in eight different categories, with about 50 percent for proficiency and the overall growth in scores.
In English, barely half of the high school students ranked as proficient or highly proficient, including 61 percent of ninth-graders, 44 percent of 10th-graders and 55 percent of 11th-graders.
The 2017 ninth-graders ranked at 53 percent proficient but only 55 percent proficient three years later in 11th grade.
The math scores were more complicated, since students got rated in specific classes — like algebra I and II and geometry. The scores were mediocre, although they improved from last year in both algebra I and algebra II. In 2019, the proficiency scores in algebra I were 43 percent, in geometry 40 percent and in algebra II 57 percent.
The high school got bonus points for the progress made by special education students. However, only 36 percent of the students ranked as proficient on the science test — below the state average.
Difficulty finding and keeping math teachers, a low graduation rate and other problems all contributed to the low grade, said Case.
The bright spot remained college and career readiness, bolstered by a healthy offering of career courses in things like culinary arts, automotive, marketing and other areas — plus a partnership with the community college and the MHA Foundation to teach dual-enrollment college classes on campus.
Overall, the high school picked up about 5 points compared to last year — moving further away from the dreaded drop into D territory.
Payson Center for Success
The alternative high school, which relies on a modified online class approach, earned an A rating, in the first grades awarded by the state to alternative schools.
The alternative schools have a different rating system from the high school, including categories like “academic persistence” and “on track to graduate” as well as proficiency and score growth. The college and career readiness category accounted for 20 percent of the total points and proficiency scores for 30 percent.
About 100 students are enrolled in Payson Center for Success, which means the different groups were often quite small. Such small groups can end up strongly affected by the scores of individual students, making it harder to draw conclusions.
Among the scores reported, 52 percent of the ninth-graders ranked as proficient in 2019 in English, but only 19 percent of the 10th-graders.
In math, 43 percent were proficient in algebra I and 26 percent in geometry.
Case said the rating systems are so different between the high school and Payson Center for Success that it’s hard to meaningfully compare the grades they each received.
“You may have categories where there were just four or five students — so it’s strongly reflective of the one or two students who were not motivated,” Case said. “But you meet the need for a special group of students — you fire them up with that. They know that before they leave, they have a chance at life.”
