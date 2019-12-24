The kids keep the cops busy.
But not necessarily how you’re thinking.
The Payson Unified School District scored big when the state awarded the district some $270,000 per year for the next three years in grant funding to pay the cost of a police officer on campus at both the high school and the middle school and a counselor at Payson Elementary School.
The PES behavioral counselor will work with children and families to address behavioral problems rather than just academics.
The grant will also continue an existing officer working on both the Rim Country Middle School and the Julia Randall Elementary School campuses.
However, Payson has a host of reasons it needs even more counselors than most schools, including high rates of child poverty, single-parent homes, teen births, teen drug use and other problems.
Both the PHS resource officer and the PES counselor represent new positions. The Roundup incorrectly reported initially that the state rejected the application for an officer at the high school, due to this reporter’s error in reading the table put out by the state announcing the grants statewide. The column that said “no” actually only indicated whether the position had been previously funded.
Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon said, “The SRO is going to be a great addition to the PHS staff, bringing another level of safety and security to campus while bringing components of law-related education to our classes.”
The officer will also work with students at Payson Center for Success, the district’s alternative high school.
Instead of merely extending the existing school resource officer position, PHS got money for two new positions. The district can fill those positions immediately if it can find qualified applicants. The Payson Police Department has supported the application.
It might prove more difficult to find a counselor with a master’s degree, given the likely rush by districts statewide to take advantage of the new funding. The program funded 148 school counselors, 118 social workers — which were all new positions. It also funded 116 school resource officers — which cost roughly twice as much as a counselor largely because of the ballooning cost of the retirement system for public safety officers. The Payson Police Department partially subsidizes the position, since the officer spends 80 percent of his time on campus but remains available for emergency calls off campus.
Statewide, the state funded only about a third of the requested positions. The state did not grant Payson’s requests for an added school counselor position at the high school and another at the middle school.
State lawmakers had approved increasing the budget for the program overall from $12 million to $32 million. Total requests totaled some $100 million.
PUSD Grant Coordinator Susan Campbell said, “We had 10 working days to submit five applications. The applications were detailed, data-driven and demanding. While the School Safety Grant program still has not reached the funding levels needed, PUSD will receive over $270,000 per year for the next three years. We are very grateful to have received these grants. The School Safety Program is much more than having a police officer or counselor on campus. PUSD has been in the SSP program for 25 years, since its beginning, by building a strong, effective program.”
Campbell credits Simon as well as RCMS principal Jennifer White, PCS principal Linda Gibson, JRE principal Linda Scoville and PES principal Michelle May for working on the whirlwind application that will benefit every campus in the district.
Campbell noted that the school resource officers will teach 180 to 270 hours of class units on things like citizenship, the law, respect for authority, the consequences of drug use and healthy decision making.
The school resource officer will focus on ensuring a safe campus, which will allow students and teachers to focus on education. The officer also works to develop positive relationships with the students, serving as a mentor and role model.
Moreover, “attending to the criminal issues on campus, whether from a student, family member or unauthorized visitor, brings into play the SRO’s de-escalation skills and can prevent a tragic situation,” said Campbell. “A campus critical incident often involves the SRO as the first on-scene responder from law enforcement.”
The district in the past few years had had several campus lockdowns, one involving a police search for a criminal suspect in the neighborhood, one as a result of a student threat and one as a result of a man walking past a campus with a gun on his hip. The middle school and high school campuses also went on a pre-evacuation alert several years ago when a tanker truck overturned on the highway, raising the possibility of a massive explosion during the effort to drain the tank and set it upright. The school resource officer not only helps develop the school’s emergency response plan for such an incident, he or she helps ensure its smooth implementation.
The position is important since the district doesn’t have the capital funding it needs to provide additional security, like better protection against an intruder at the key campus entry points, according to a recent consultant’s report that documented some $12 million in district capital funding needs. The state stopped funding school capital needs during the recession and has not yet fully restored the money.
“Spur of the moment calls for assistance within the school are also part of every SRO’s day,” said Campbell. She noted that the school principal remains responsible for discipline, but the ongoing relationship with the school resource officer helps a lot.
Campbell said the presence of an officer on campus helps de-escalate situations and so actually reduces the calls to outside officers, which more often result in arrests.
The district lost its school resource officer on the high school campus nine years ago as the state slashed education funding after the recession cut state revenues by a third, due to the state’s heavy reliance on sales taxes.
PHS lost its on-campus officer in 2013. Since then, “referrals for crimes on campus have dramatically increased and calls to dispatch are the highest since 2013,” according to the district’s application. Without a readily available officer trained in de-escalation for advice and intervention, school administrators call for outside help more often. Payson’s experience with a rise in criminal referrals without a police officer campus actually runs counter to some studies suggesting that an officer on campus boosts arrests — especially for minority students.
The Gila County Probation Department reports that last year Payson High School alone accounted for more than half of all calls for juvenile probation services in the county.
The Payson grant cites characteristics of the student population here that speak to the need for not only school resource officers, but more counselors and social workers. Those indicators include.
• Gila County ranks 12th out of 15 counties for positive health outcomes.
• Gila County has 1 mental health provider for every 1,770 residents, compared to a statewide average of 1 per 880.
• Gila County’s child poverty rate is 37 percent, compared to 25 percent statewide.
• Gila County’s teen birthrate is the highest in the state, nearly twice the state average.
• Roughly half of the students in the district qualify for free-and-reduced school lunches based on low family income.
The new school behavior counselor will have a master’s degree in counseling and can work with children and their families or guardians to intervene before serious problems develop.
Many studies show that family background and support remains the most important factor in shaping student academic success.
National studies show that having enough counselors can have a big impact on student outcomes, increasing test scores, boosting the gradation rate, lowering the dropout rate, and increasing college attendance rates.
