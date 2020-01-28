It was a tense few hours for teachers and students at Payson schools Friday when all the district’s schools were put on lockdown.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office in Globe reportedly received a call at 2 p.m. from someone threatening to shoot at a school, according to a press release.
The caller was not specific which school or even which city.
The Payson Police Department decided that to ensure the safety of Payson students, to put the schools on lockdown and send officers.
Officers checked each campus and stood by as each was dismissed for the day. They released the elementary schools first, followed by the middle and high school.
Police Chief Ron Tischer said while the caller said nothing about Payson, “We’re just keeping an eye on the schools to make sure everyone gets out safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!