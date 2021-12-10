Next spring, Eastern Arizona College’s Payson campus is unveiling a new art course, Fundamentals of Sculpture & Drawing.
The course, which will combine Figure Drawing and Beginning Sculpture I classes, is under the direction of Arizona artist Masoud Yasami, an adjunct professor at the Payson campus since 2015.
Besides the sculpture and drawing course, Yasami will teach classes in acrylic and oil painting during the spring 2022 semester.
In Fundamentals of Sculpture & Drawing, students — whether they’re beginners with no art background or are continuing their art courses — will examine figure sculpting processes and materials using a live, fully dressed model. They will also investigate clay sculpture techniques and can explore their own individual styles.
Yasami also plans to teach the history of the human figure in art. He said the course will conclude with a visit to a bronze foundry in Sedona, where students will be able to witness the lost wax process of creating sculptures at work.
Yasami said his new class would “give students a perception of three-dimensionality; they’ll have a better idea what a figure looks like.
“They can draw much better because they can draw the shadow and the perspective. You really can’t teach perspective unless you teach sculpture, because perspective means dimension and depth.”
Fundamentals of Sculpture & Drawing will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., with classes starting Jan. 18, 2022.
Yasami earned his BFA from Oregon State University in 1974 and his MFA from Arizona State University in 1978. Before becoming an instructor in Payson, he was a visiting assistant professor of art at the University of Utah, an assistant professor of art at Arizona State University, and a visiting distinguished associate professor of art at ASU. He has also lectured at universities across the country, including the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, University of Wisconsin, University of Nebraska and ASU.
Yasami works with multiple materials — acrylic and oil paint, airbrush, paper, canvas and bronze. His paintings are in major private collections and museums in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Yuma Museum of Art, Tucson Museum of Fine Art, Morehead State University, University of Wisconsin, General Motors, and Mayo Clinic.
Enroll today in EAC spring classes: Classes begin Jan. 18, 2022. Financial aid is available for students who qualify. EAC offers a tuition waiver for students 55 and over who have lived in Arizona for one year or longer. For information on how to register, call EAC Payson campus at 928-468-8039 or online at www.eac.edu.
